Max Fried's Dodgers free agency tryout went exactly according to plan
Atlanta Braves President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos has done an unbelievable job acquiring and extending elite talent on extremely team-friendly terms. Virtually the entire Braves core is locked in for a long time, which is frightening for the rest of the National League.
One player that Anthopoulos never got to sign one of his patented extensions is Max Fried. The Braves southpaw is set to hit free agency at season's end, and as time continues to pass, it looks as if an extension is not coming Fried's way.
If Fried were to depart Atlanta this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers make a whole lot of sense as a destination for a variety of reasons. Fried faced the Dodgers on Sunday looking to deliver a big series win for the Braves. Let's just say his start went exactly how the Dodgers would've hoped.
Dodgers have to be thrilled with Max Fried's free agency tryout
This was probably best case scenario for the Dodgers. Fried showed his value by completing seven innings and limiting the powerhouse Dodgers to just four runs. He struck out seven as well. He looked solid despite the tough challenge, and the Dodgers got the win. They took the crucial three-game set, sweeping Atlanta.
If Fried is not staying in Atlanta, the Dodgers are a team he absolutely will be looking at. Fried, a California native, has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the National League when healthy. He got off to a rough start to this season, but he posted a 1.37 ERA in his last four starts entering his outing on Sunday.
The most important factor here is the money. The Braves are notoriously stingy in free agency. They let Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson, two key pieces to their World Series team in 2021, walk in consecutive years.
Anthopoulos found replacements in Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia. If Fried wants as much money as possible, he'll walk and Anthopoulos will almost certainly find a replacement whether it's internal or external.