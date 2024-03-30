Max Fried gets run off in first inning of debut against Phillies after egregious missed call
A brutal missed call wound up playing a huge role in what was a short start for Max Fried.
For all of the praise that the Atlanta Braves' lineup gets, and deservingly so, their rotation is also elite. Spencer Strider generates the most headlines, but Max Fried is one of, if not the best No. 2 starter in the game. He'd be an ace for more than half the teams in the league. He's that good.
Since the 2020 campaign, Fried's 2.86 ERA ranks second, only behind Justin Verlander, among qualified starters. He's established himself as one of the best pitchers in the National League over the course of his seven-year career and is going to be paid like it this offseason, even if it's not by the Braves.
Fried enters the 2024 campaign as an integral piece of this Braves team. Sure, his future in Atlanta is very much in doubt, but if Atlanta wants to get over the hump against the Philadelphia Phillies, they're going to need Fried to pitch like the stud he is. It's safe to say that didn't get off to the best start, as the Phillies knocked Atlanta's left-hander out of the game in the first inning thanks in large part to home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman.
Egregious missed call from home plate umpire leads to short Max Fried start in season debut
Right down the middle for... ball 3? I mean, it doesn't get any clearer than that. A 2-2 fastball that catches a whole lot of plate was called a ball. Was it just thrown too fast for the umpire to see? Had it been called a strike, Fried would've escaped a bases-loaded jam. With it being called a ball, Fried would eventually walk Castellanos to force in a run, and give up a back-breaking two-run single to turn what was a lead into a one-run deficit.
After 43 pitches and Fried only recording two outs, Brian Snitker made the call to the bullpen. Fortunately for Fried and the Braves, Jesse Chavez did what Jesse Chavez does and got Whit Merrifield to fly out and end the inning, limiting the damage.
Had Fried gotten the benefit of that call, perhaps he would've settled in. He would've been allowed to start the second inning and might've put together a decent outing. Still, Fried had a chance to get out of the inning even after the missed call and just couldn't bounce back.
The lone bright spot for Fried is that fellow star, Aaron Nola, struggled even more. The Braves have seven runs on ten hits through three innings against Nola, which is fitting after Atlanta reportedly pursued him heavily in free agency.
Braves fans can only hope this is just a blip for Fried, and that it was umpire-aided. If history teaches us anything, Fried will likely shove in his next outing which will likely be their home opener against the Diamondbacks.