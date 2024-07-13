Max Fried returns to MLB All-Star Game as a replacement for a rival team's pitcher
By John Buhler
If the Atlanta Braves needed another All-Star to join Reynaldo Lopez, Marcell Ozuna and Chris Sale in Arlington, they need to look beyond Max Fried, who now makes it a fearsome foursome. While some legions of Braves Country are clamoring for 40-something Jesse Chavez to get an invitation, Fried was the one that was puzzling to me that he wasn't originally included. He is now in as a replacement.
On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that Fried will be replacing Philadelphia Phillies starter Ranger Suarez on the National League team. On the season, Fried is 7-5 with a 3.08 ERA in 18 starts. This is his second All-Star Game in his career, with his first coming in 2022, the year after Atlanta won its first World Series in 26 seasons. Atlanta would not be where it is without its elite starting pitching.
The late addition of Fried to the National League roster could be a bit controversial, but certainly well-deserved. Fried is widely seen as one of the best left-handers in the game today. After going on the injured list twice last year, it would have been a shame if he only had one All-Star nod before entering his high-profile free agency. Surely, this accolade will make it even harder for Atlanta to re-sign him.
Well, congratulations to Fried. He is going to Arlington to be with his three other Atlanta teammates.
Even in a down year for the team of late, sending four players to the All-Star Game speaks volumes.
Max Fried replaces Ranger Suarez on the National League All-Star roster
I am certain this late addition will not be landing well with certain people from a certain Northeastern city. Suarez was having one of his best seasons of his blossoming MLB career. For a Braves pitcher to be his replacement could make some people absolutely furious. Then again, if the Phillies just beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS last season, Rob Thomson could have picked anyone else.
With Fried getting his second All-Star nod, it is only going to help him get his well-deserved pay day in free agency. As far as if the Braves are going to be the ones to give him the contract, I trust general manager Alex Anthopoulos' judgement. He is the one who traded for Sale in a deal with the Boston Red Sox. He also signed Lopez to a questionable contract to see if he could be a starting pitcher.
Right now, Braves Country should just celebrate the fact that three of its starting pitchers are going to the All-Star Game. Not since Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz were all in their prime did I feel Atlanta had a starting rotation of doing so. For my money, this is the position group that will carry the Braves as far as they can go in October. We can only hope the bats stop being frustrating.
Fried did not have a breakout season in a contract season; he was already an All-Star long before this.