Max Scherzer injury: Rangers ace leaves World Series Game 3, sparks major concerns
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer left his Game 3 start of the World Series early. This is a rapidly-emerging story.
By Mark Powell
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer was slated to start Game 3 of the World Series, and despite some tough appearances so far this postseason, was able to make it through three innings unscathed. However, Scherzer's fourth inning did not go as planned.
Scherzer left Game 3 in the fourth inning, soon to be replaced by Jon Gray in Arizona. Given Scherzer's age and recent injury history, it's right for Rangers fans to be concerned about his long-term health.
Max Scherzer injury update: Rangers ace removed from game
Max Scherzer was taken out in the third inning of Game 3, and was replaced by pitcher Jon Gray. Bruce Bochy was placed in an unfortunate scenario, as he was forced to remove Scherzer earlier than expected.
Scherzer threw some warmup pitches in the fourth, but clearly something was off. Because of this, Bochy didn't play around, and quickly removed him.
Scherzer was reportedly removed from the game with back tightness.
Max Scherzer injury history
Scherzer doesn't have an extensive injury history which is rather surprising given his violent delivery. However, he was expected to miss the remainder of this season back in August. Scherzer was acquired by Texas at the trade deadline from the New York Mets. Steve Cohen paid the majority of his contract, and received a top-100 prospect in return.
Who would replace Max Scherzer in the Rangers rotation?
Without Scherzer in the rotation, Jon Gray is likely to receive his reps. Bruce Bochy will turn to Gray in Game 3, and a bullpen game could soon follow in Game 4 in Arizona. Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi are reliable options who have already pitched this series. It's unclear if either will be available to go on short rest. Andrew Heaney could also receive a start assuming Bochy wants to explore that route.