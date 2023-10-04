Latest Max Scherzer update could be great news for Rangers
The most recent update regarding Texas Rangers star pitcher Max Scherzer is highly encouraging, potentially opening the door for him to participate in the postseason following an "intense" bullpen session.
It was just reported by Texas Rangers beat reporter Evan Grant that Max Scherzer had an "intense" bullpen session at Tropicana Field as he hopes to return from injury to pitch this postseason.
Rangers GM Chris Young said it was 'unlikely' that Scherzer was going to be able to pitch during this postseason, but he has a history of doing some incredible things and returning from his 'teres major strain' could be another magical moment to add to Scherzer's long career.
The Rangers have other pitchers who can pick up the slack for not having Scherzer. But if they want to make it to the World Series and win it, they would need a pitcher like Scherzer who can pick up innings, which is what Jordan Montgomery has been able to do.
According to Evan Grant, Scherzer said, "Last week was a light bullpen, this one was real," and continued with, "I was able to step on it more. And it was pain-free."
Should the Texas Rangers even attempt to use Max Scherzer?
Scherzer is known for trying to push himself too much, but if this news is true, it sounds like he could be part of the final playoff push if they make it deeper into the postseason.
In 2023, Scherzer has been able to play in eight games since getting traded from the Mets. In those eight games, he won four and lost two, while holding a 3.20 ERA. He is not new to going to the postseason, and helped the Nationals in 2019 win the World Series. He could help lead the Rangers to the World Series in the future, but they don't want to injure himself even more, so Young could hold Scherzer back this postseason.
It's unlikely Scherzer would be able to pitch until the World Series, but even then, it probably isn't worth pushing him out there. Instead, they should preserve him for the 2024 season, unless they really need him in a vital game.