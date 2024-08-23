Max Scherzer's planned rehab start gets scrapped by Rangers
By Scott Rogust
The Texas Rangers haven't had much success this year, one season removed from winning their first World Series title. As of this writing, the Rangers are 10 games below .500 and 12.5 games back for the final American League Wild Card spot. Plenty of that can be credited to the abundance of injuries throughout this season.
Max Scherzer, who missed the start of the season due to back surgery, has been on the sidelines since July 31 due to right shoulder fatigue. Recently, Scherzer was set to make a rehab start on Friday, with a chance to return next week for the team's three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, according to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.
But on Wednesday night, Scherzer's plans to make a rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Friday was scrapped, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. The reason for the abandoned plans was due to the Rangers not feeling Scherzer was ready yet.
Max Scherzer's rehab start scrapped by Rangers
With there being about a month left in the season, it will remain to be seen when Scherzer's rehab start will take place.
This past offseason, Scherzer underwent surgery for a herniated disc in his back. The former three-time Cy Young Award winner then suffered a setback due to right thumb soreness. From there, Scherzer made his return on June 23 in against the Kansas City Royals. Unfortunately for Scherzer, he would make eight starts before hitting the injured list again.
Through those eight starts, Scherzer recorded a 3.89 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, 38 strikeouts, and eight walks in 39.1 innings.
Bochy's plan for Scherzer to return to the mound next week has taken a hit after this latest update on Scherzer. Now, we wait to see when that next start in Double-A will take place.