Max Scherzer 'ready to go' for Rangers in ALCS
Rangers ace Max Scherzer could feature in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros this week.
By Kristen Wong
Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer is nearing a return to baseball and could play in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Sunday.
Scherzer suffered a strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder and has been sidelined since mid-September. The 39-year-old was tabbed as an unlikely participant in the Rangers' postseason due to his injury, but he threw a simulated game on Wednesday and a bullpen session along with some fielding drills on Friday.
Scherzer's availability for Game 1 won't be known until Sunday when the Rangers reveal their ALCS roster, and the ultimate decision will come down to Bruce Bochy and the medical staff.
After ramping up his workload this past week, the veteran pitcher himself feels 'ready to go' and expressed his excitement about potentially rejoining the team this week.
Scherzer told reporters, "I’ve pressed all the buttons I can. I’m ready to go... I feel normal. That’s all I can say. All I can do is describe what I feel like and if I have an issue, I have to let them know. But my arm feels fresher."
Rangers' Max Scherzer could make postseason debut against Astros on Sunday
If Scherzer does end up taking the mound on Sunday, he probably won't be burdened with too much work. Rather than run the risk of overtaxing Scherzer's arm and potentially exacerbating his shoulder injury, the Rangers will treat him with the utmost caution.
Jordan Montgomery is slated to be the starter on Sunday. Assuming he's cleared, Scherzer would likely slot in behind Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi in the rotation. Depending on how things go for Texas in the first few games, the Rangers' pitching plans -- which may or may not include Scherzer -- are subject to vary.
Scherzer recorded a combined 3.77 ERA with the Mets and Rangers during the regular season; since his trade to Texas, he posted a 3.20 ERA across eight starts.