Max Scherzer reveals the person who pushed him toward trade from Mets
Max Scherzer revealed who was the person who suggested he accept a trade from the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets notably entered the season with the highest payroll in the majors, and by the trade deadline, they opted to sell. That's because they were well out of a postseason spot, and decided that the best course of action was to replenish the farm system. One of the big players they moved to get a top prospect was Max Scherzer, whom they traded to the Texas Rangers for Luisangel Acuña.
Following the trade, Scherzer was open regarding his talks with the Mets before the trade. Specifically, Scerzer said that one factor that pushed him to accept a trade elsewhere was the Mets saying that they are not going to be reloading the roster in 2024. As it turns out, there was another factor that pushed him to go to the Rangers.
During FOX Sports' broadcast of the Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins game, field reporter Ken Rosenthal revealed that Scherzer's wife, Erica, and their four children were comfortable staying in New York, since they train not far from their home in Jupiter, Fla. However, when the Mets told Schezer they weren't going to load up the roster next season, Erica told Max, "Accept a trade."
Max Scherzer reveals wife, Erica, pushed him to accept trade from Mets
For the Mets, they agreed to the framework of a trade, but just needed Scherzer's approval, since he needed to waive his no-trade clause. After speaking with his family, Scherzer decided to approve the trade. Not only that, but Scherzer opted into his contract for the 2024 season with Texas, so he'll be back next season.
Scherzer didn't have the best of starts of the season with the Mets, as he carried a 4.01 ERA through 19 games. But since his trade to Texas, Scherzer has put up much better numbers. In five starts with the team, Scherzer has recorded a 2.64 ERA, a 0.913 WHIP, a 3-1 win-loss record, 40 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 30.2 innings.
At the time of the trade, the Rangers held the lead in the NL West race. Now, they are holding on, with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners not far behind them for first place. But so far, Scherzer is what the Rangers were hoping were getting at the time of the trade.