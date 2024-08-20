Mazi Smith explains what caused scary medical emergency on Cowboys team bus
By Lior Lampert
An allergic reaction prevented Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith from traveling for the team's Week 2 preseason contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Cowboys initially didn't give much detail regarding Smith's health scare in their official statement via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The only specifics Dallas provided were that the 2023 first-round pick received treatment and would get reevaluated the following morning.
Since then, Smith has disclosed what led to the alarming medical situation and when specifically it occurred.
Mazi Smith explains what caused his scary medical emergency on the Cowboys team bus
Speaking with reporters on Monday, Smith revealed the reaction was from "some milk he drank," per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"I'm a big guy -- I eat a lot of food," Smith stated via Machota. "I know the ropes when it comes to having an allergic reaction. You can't panic."
Smith's light-hearted comments indicate the issue is behind him. He further confirmed that by saying things are back to "business as usual."
ESPN's Todd Archer notes that the incident happened when Smith was on the team bus. He and the Cowboys were preparing to commute to Los Angeles International Airport. Alas, the 23-year-old "began to feel poorly," ultimately staying back while Dallas marched to Las Vegas without him.
Thankfully, Smith handled the problem accordingly, going to the medical staff "right away," he communicated through Archer.
Following a disappointing rookie campaign, there is pressure on Smith to live up to his lofty draft pedigree. Buzz out of Cowboys training camp this offseason has been positive, so avoiding any concerning ailments is massive news.
Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Smith will be a starting interior defensive lineman for Dallas' regular-season opener versus the Cleveland Browns.
Appearing in all 17 games last year, Smith recorded a paltry 13 combined tackles (three for loss) and one sack. However, he was notably a part-time player, logging a 28 percent defensive snap rate. The second-year pro's usage will presumably increase drastically.