MEAC: 3 teams who could be the new queen of the hill
The 2023-24 women's college basketball season is almost a month in. With Hampton (2018) and North Carolina A&T (2021) leaving the MEAC, the crown is up for grabs.
2. North Carolina Central Eagles
The second team that can win the MEAC come March is North Carolina Central (NCCU). NCCU is a sleeper that is currently 2-2 on a two-game winning streak. Their strength of schedule should be factored into the conversation as to why they are a favorite to win the MEAC.
NCCU started the season off against Washington and Wofford and, within the next two weeks, they will face Western Carolina and Duke. The Eagles are led by their senior Kimeira Burks, who is averaging 19 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.
The Eagles have a trio of featured players that can carry the scoring load. Kyla Bryant (14.8) and Jada Tiggett (10) both average double figures and score in the lane. Interim head coach Terrence Baxter plays his whole roster (minutes vary).
NCCU does an outstanding job of making sure the ball does not stick and they thrive on the defensive end of the floor. The team doesn't rely on the 3-point shot and lives off the mid-range by getting to the bucket.
Lastly, this year's Eagles live on the glass and are averaging around 39 rebounds per game through the first four of the 2023-24 season.