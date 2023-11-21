MEAC: 3 teams who could be the new queen of the hill
The 2023-24 women's college basketball season is almost a month in. With Hampton (2018) and North Carolina A&T (2021) leaving the MEAC, the crown is up for grabs.
1. Norfolk State University
Last but not least, Norfolk State University (NSU) is the team to beat as they are looking to defend their MEAC regular season title and tournament bid. At the end of last season, they advanced into the NCAA tournament but went on to lose to South Carolina.
Currently, NSU is 5-0 and have defeated William & Mary, Drexel, Radford, Appalachian State, and Hampton.
The Spartans have defeated all of their opponents by a double-digit margin. NSU can beat teams with their physicality, grit, and ability to get to the lane. Not to mention, they are shooting a solid 74.4 percent from the free-throw line.
Forward Kierra Wheeler is leading the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game. But Niya Fields makes sure that the ball is moving and that the team is running their offensive sets.
Norfolk State is a great rebounding team and is third in the MEAC with 37.8 per game. This team is fundamentally sound and is constantly moving whether it's through the fast break, on defensive pick-and-rolls, or second-chance points.
The Spartans could be the team to beat because of their size, and ability to adapt to any style of play. A majority of last seasons core returned for an encore performance.