Media matters: This Arch Manning-Quinn Ewers Texas QB battle isn't based on reality
By John Buhler
I feel like I am taking crazy pills. There is not Texas quarterback controversy brewing between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, simply because Manning will not allow one to manifest into being. What we saw last Saturday night vs. the UTSA Roadrunners once Ewers went down with a strained oblique was merely the perfect storm of circumstance. Manning is incredibly talented, but this is Ewers' team, y'all.
All the while, the national media is lathering itself up into a frenzy over wanting Manning to start for Texas so badly. Be patient. It is a virtue after all. Was it cool to see Manning run and throw all over UTSA last week? Oh, hell yes! The only problem with that is this is not the Jeff Traylor-led UTSA team we are used to. Plus, there was no way he had the Roadrunners prepared for a quarterback change.
While I am among the biggest critics when it comes to Ewers' inability to stay healthy, if he is healthy enough to start, he should. This is because Texas needs to focus on the task at hand, which is winning as many games as possible, getting back to the College Football Playoff and winning a national title. It is all gas, no brakes, no monkey business and absolutely no touching for the 'Horns.
And I don't know what point Cedric Golden of the Austin American-Statesman was trying to get across on The Paul Finebaum Show, but can we say that it was based in reality? This is Ewers' team!
In the words of late President Lyndon Baines Johnson, "you gotta dance with the one that brung ya."
There is no quarterback controversy brewing in Texas, so stop with that!
This is not Steve Sarkisian's first rodeo. The Texas head coach has fallen off the horse and has gotten himself back up on the horse. He is the perfect head coach to lead this Texas team in the modern era of college football, one that has the Longhorns joining the SEC alongside arch-rival Oklahoma. Sarkisian knows he has a first-round quarterback right now in Ewers, so why would he mess with it?
Besides obvious arm talent, the best thing Ewers has going for him is he seems to save his best for the biggest of games. Some of his best games for Texas have been against Alabama, Oklahoma and Michigan a few weeks back. Manning could be a big-game quarterback too, but don't put UTSA on the same pedestal as Power Two competition, folks. Let's be patient and allow Manning to develop.
That being said, if Ewers is too banged up to make it through the better part of the season, then I have no problem giving the keys to the car to Manning. We saw Sarkisian do that with great confidence last season when Maalik Murphy had to start a few games. His great talent was on display in those few games. No wonder he left so quickly in the portal to go play for Manny Diaz over at Duke.
Sarkisian can lay this quarterback battle to rest by saying Ewers is the starter whenever he is healthy.