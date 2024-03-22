Meet Jack Gohlke: Everything to know about instantly legendary Kentucky slayer
Jack Gohlke drained 10 3's to help Oakland bounce Kentucky from the NCAA Tournament. Who is the newest March Madness legend?
March Madness is a place where stars are born and the 2024 NCAA Tournament has given birth to a new dragon slayer in Oakland's Jack Gohlke. The grad transfer absolutely torched the Kentucky Wildcats, knocking down 10 triples and putting his team on his back to send the SEC blue blood home early in a result that busted brackets across the nation.
Gohlke's legendary performance also featured some swagger as he dropped the MJ shrug after a big three in the first half, which you can check out in all its glory below. Who exactly is March Madness' newest star?
Who is Jack Gohlke?
Gohlke is a grad transfer to Oakland who spent the first five years of his college career playing for D-II Hillsdale College in Michigan, helping lead the Chargers to the NCAA D-II Elite Eight during the 2021-22 campaign. After finishing an outstanding career with Hillsdale, Gohlke transferred to nearby Oakland for this season, where he became an outstanding three-point marksman for the Golden Grizzlies.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that all of Gohlke's field goal attempts against Kentucky came from beyond the arc. Gohlke attempted just eight two-point field goals during the regular season, attempting 327 three-point attempts and converting at a 37.3 percent clip.
The NCAA Tournament proved to be an incredible stage for Gohlke, who played the part of dragon slayer with aplomb and ended a postgame interview with CBS' Evan Washburn by simply stating "We are no Cinderella." For a guy who wants to be portrayed by Bradley Cooper in a movie, Gohlke is setting himself up to become a legend if he can deliver another epic March Madness performance against either 6-seed Texas Tech or 11-seed NC State on Saturday.
The best way to make March Madness viewing even more exciting is to bet with house money, and Bet365 is offering you that chance with $150 today. Justclick this link and sign up for Bet365, deposit $10 into you account and wager $5 or more on anything you want. If you do that, you get $150 in bonus bets to wager on March Madness or any other game you want. Just make sure to sign up for Bet365 nowbecause just like March Madness, this offer ends soon.