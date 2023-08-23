Fansided

Megan Rapinoe photo retrospective: Best Getty Images from her USWNT career

The Women's World Cup came to a premature end for the USWNT and Megan Rapinoe, bringing an end to an absolutely brilliant international career. Getty Images helps us remember with some of the most iconic photos of this soccer legend.

We all knew going into this Women's World Cup, it would be the final USWNT tournament for the legendary Megan Rapinoe, which made the team's early exit even more discouraging. But across her career, Rapinoe has given us more than her share of iconic moments, with 202 caps, 63 international goals, an Olympic Gold Medal and a pair of World Cup titles.

Since 2015, Getty Images photographer Elsa, has been there to capture many of the biggest moments. FanSided was lucky enough to have Elsa share some of her thoughts on photographing Rapinoe's remarkable career, along with some of her favorite images.

"I have been fortunate enough to have a front row seat to the career of Megan Rapinoe for almost a decade, capturing some of her most pivotal and iconic moments on the USWNT. She is an incredibly gifted athlete. She plays with a unique combination of grace and grit. Watching her interact with her teammates, I get the sense that she cares about them deeply. She has a fierceness to her style of play but at the same time is not a selfish player. She passes to her teammates; she celebrates their victories as if they were her own. Their battles become her battles as well and I think that is a special quality to have. "


"Rapinoe also stands up and fights for what she believes is right –— and sometimes at a great personal cost — and that is something that I admire and appreciate tremendously. I have learned so much from her career and her activism on social issues. She shows us all how someone can be driven in their career, but also how to be a decent human being. What I have learned from her is how to be strong and how important it is for us as women to fight for equality. I think an amazing career
as an athlete is just a launching point for her. " — Elsa, Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe answers questions during the United States Women's World Cup Media Day on May 27, 2015 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) /
Megan Rapinoe scores her team's first goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 Women's World Cup Final (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) /
Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 Women's World Cup Quarterfinals. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) /
Megan Rapinoe looks on during the national anthem prior to the 2019 Women's World Cup Quarterfinals. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) /
Megan Rapinoe reacts after a missed shot in the second half against Mexico during the Send Off series on July 5, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) /
Megan Rapinoe runs with the ball during the Women's Bronze Medal match at the 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) /
Megan Rapinoe and teammate Rose Lavelle pose with their respective trophies after the 2019 Women's World Cup. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) /
Rose Lavelle celebrates with Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan after scoring during the 2019 Women's World Cup Final. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) /
Tobin Heath celebrates her goal with Megan Rapinoe in the first half against New Zealand, 2019. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) /
