Mel Kiper Jr. has Giants trading up for QB, but not the one fans may want
The New York Giants could land their QB of the future in the second round, per ESPN's NFL Draft expert.
The New York Giants are widely expected to target Daniel Jones' replacement in the upcoming NFL Draft. While Joe Schoen has the No. 6 overall pick at his disposal, that is a somewhat inconvenient spot for a team in need of quarterback help. The top three quarterbacks will be the first three players off the board. From there, QB4 — the one of J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels that falls through the cracks — is probably going fourth or fifth to a team that trades up.
New York could be that team to trade up. Or, the Giants could get lucky and have a QB fall into their lap. Either way, burning such a high pick on the quarterback position is a gamble. Daniel Jones is cemented as the starter for one more season at least, and New York's issues stretch far beyond the QB position. With Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito also under contract, the Giants' QB room is already crowded.
While fans are understandably eager to land the biggest name, it could behoove New York to remain patient and wait until the second round to land their QB of the future. That is exactly what ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Giants doing in his latest mock draft.
Kiper has the Giants trading the No. 47 pick and their 2025 second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for No. 33 and Panthers' 2025 fifth-round pick. Joe Schoen then uses the 33rd pick on Oregon QB Bo Nix, who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting last season.
"Nix started a whopping 61 college games in stints at Auburn and Oregon, throwing for 15,352 total yards, writes Kiper. "He leveled up in 2023, with 45 touchdown passes and three picks while completing 77.4% of his throws. The question for NFL teams: Do you trust he has enough arm strength to succeed? He was asked to get the ball out quickly and around the line of scrimmage for the Ducks, putting his receivers in a position to make plays after the catch. That's why I have a Round 2 grade on him. There likely will be a team that falls in love with Nix in this range; why can't it be the Giants?"
Giants select Oregon QB Bo Nix in Mel Kiper Jr.'s ESPN mock draft
The Bo Nix prospect profile is rather unique. He started 61 games between Auburn and Oregon, the rare five-year Division I starter at two premier programs. While Nix struggled to separate himself from the pack at Auburn, his NFL Draft stock skyrocketed over two seasons with Oregon. The Ducks' offense did Nix a ton of favors, supplying him with dynamic wide receivers and an elite O-line.
Nix was mesmerizing in his final campaign, completing an absurd 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and only three interceptions in 14 starts. The numbers speak volumes. Nix was college football's most efficient game manager, consistently feeding his WRs in the right spot and moving the chains.
At 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, Nix has good size and mobility for the position. He's not a speedster in the same vein as Jayden Daniels, but he's comfortable rolling outside the pocket and extending plays with his legs. He ran for 254 yards and an additional six touchdowns last season.
For Nix, the primary concern is arm strength and upside. He's an older prospect at 24 and Oregon's offense wasn't predicated on explosive downfield bombs, but rather slicing and dicing on intermediate routes. If the Giants want Nix to succeed, it's wise to surround him with talented WRs who can create after the catch and a strong offensive line. Both were areas of weakness for New York last season.
That is one perk to waiting until the second round to land a quarterback, though. Kiper has the Giants selecting LSU's Malik Nabers at No. 6, giving New York a potential Pro Bowl wideout to help ease Nix into the professional realm.