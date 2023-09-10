Mel Tucker fired? Everything to know about sexual harassment allegations at Michigan State
Michigan State reportedly fired Mel Tucker after explosive allegations of sexual misconduct by notable rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy.
Mel Tucker is out at Michigan State and it's not because of his poor performance on the football field.
On Sunday, Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported that the Spartans will fire the head coach after a damning report from Kenny Jacoby of USA Today exposed allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
However, McMurphy noted that the school will "wait until Title IX investigation is completed to make Tucker's move official." Dismissing him with cause would allow them to get out of his greater than $70 million buyout. Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press reported Tucker is "suspended without pay pending the outcome of the Title IX investigation."
UPDATE: Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller officially announced that Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay.
Mel Tucker sexual harrasment: What was the Michigan State head coach accused of doing?
USA Today outlined the sexual harassment investigation into Tucker's behavior in an extensive article that is worth reading in full. However, to sum it up, Tucker is accused of inappropriate behavior towards Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and advocate who worked with the head coach as part of her work to educate athletes about preventing sexual assault and violence.
The incident at the heart of the complaint revolves around an April 2022 phone call in which both parties agree Tucker masturbated on the line.
Tracy alleges it was inappropriate and not consensual. Tucker claims it was consensual "phone sex."
Tracy, who had a professional relationship with Michigan State as a paid speaker, filed a complaint with the school in December 2022.
The school hired a Title IX attorney Rebecca Leitman to conduct an investigation. She delivered a report to the school in July. A hearing to determine whether Tucker violated school rules was scheduled for October.
Tucker was allowed to recruit for and coach the Spartans throughout the year despite the open investigation. He coached games against Central Michigan and Richmond to begin the 2023 season.
Why didn't Michigan State suspend him sooner? According to Dan Murphy of ESPN, university leadership was aware there was a complaint made against Tucker but "they did not know any details until [Saturday] night."
Michigan State interim head coach: Who will coach the Spartans with Mel Tucker fired?
According to McMurphy, secondary coach Harlon Barnett will take over as interim head coach with ex-Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio "expected to assist in an undefined role."
Barnett is a Michigan State alumnus. After his NFL career, he got into coaching and landed back with the Spartans in 2007 as DBs coach under Dantonio. He served as the defensive coordinator at Florida State in 2018 and 2019 before returning to East Lansing as the secondary coach in 2020.
UPDATE: Michigan State officiall announced Barnett as the interim head coach with Dantonio joining the staff as an associate head coach.