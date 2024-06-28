A Mets-Angels trade to take pressure off Edwin Diaz in the bullpen
The New York Mets find themselves in a challenging position, sitting in third place in the NL East with a 39-39 record. Currently 12.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets have the potential to emerge as a wild-card team if they can bolster their bullpen.
According to FanGraphs, the Mets have a 43.6 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 0.9 percent chance to win the division. While the odds are tough, an upgraded bullpen could significantly enhance their postseason prospects.
Mets closer Edwin Diaz was recently suspended for 10 games after a failed foreign substance check, forcing the team to rely on a group of closers, including Reed Garrett and Adam Ottavino. However, the Mets need a clear-cut closer to stabilize their bullpen.
Diaz, who missed the entire 2023 season, has shown signs of decline and will need to work on regaining his closer role in 2025. A potential acquisition to fill the closer role in the interim is Carlos Estevez of the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels, plagued by injuries to key players like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, hold a 34-46 record and are unlikely to make the postseason. As a result, they are looking to trade assets like Estevez to strengthen their weak farm system with new prospects.
Potential Trade Package
One potential trade package could include outfielder Alex Ramirez and right-handed pitcher Mike Vasil. Both players have shown immense potential in previous seasons but have struggled to find consistency in 2024. They are ranked No. 16, and No. 11 in the Mets farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.
21-year-old Alex Ramirez has faced offensive struggles compared to previous seasons but has improved his plate discipline, walking at a near career-high rate. He has become an all-around hitter, focusing less on power and batting average. Defensively, Ramirez is a standout, making spectacular plays in the field and showcasing incredible speed.
In 2024, Ramirez has played 63 games for Double-A Binghamton, posting a .248/.326/ .358 slash line. He has recorded 61 hits, including 14 doubles, two triples, and three home runs, along with 33 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.
24-year-old starting pitcher Mike Vasil has struggled to translate his lower-level minor league success to Triple-A. He has faced control issues, striking out fewer batters while giving up more hits. Despite his inconsistencies, Vasil has shown the potential to be one of the best minor league pitchers at times. With the right coaching, he could become an All-Star pitcher, making him a valuable, but risky, acquisition for the Angels.
In 2024, Vasil has a 3-4 record with a 6.52 ERA over 14 games (13 starts) for Triple-A Syracuse. He has pitched 59.1 innings, allowing 69 hits, 43 earned runs, 12 home runs, and 26 walks, while striking out 48 batters.
This trade could benefit both teams, providing the Mets with a reliable closer to take pressure off Edwin Diaz and giving the Angels two promising prospects to bolster their future.