Former Mets manager has odd argument for Francisco Lindor NL MVP pick
The race for MVP is heating up as players around the league enter the final month of baseball, looking to continue their momentum. While Aaron Judge is the clear-cut front-runner for his second American League MVP, former New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has made quite an interesting and unconventional argument for Francisco Lindor as the National League MVP.
“I’d go with Lindor… he’s there in the locker room every day. He can go 0-for-4 and win a game, those DHs can’t go 0-for-4 and win a game," Showalter said.
It’s an unusual stance for someone to say their MVP doesn’t produce offensively, but for Francisco Lindor, his ability to keep opposing runs at a minimum contributes to the Mets more than it looks. As the Mets fight to keep their season alive, trailing by a half-game behind the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot, Lindor’s all-around success has been crucial to the team’s contention this late in 2024.
Buck Showalter makes his case for Mets star Francisco Lindor as NL MVP
Despite this being a season that team owner Steve Cohen referred to as a rebuilding year, the Mets have exceeded expectations even with a plethora of hurdles thrown their way. Lindor has been a key factor in their surprising run, showcasing his ability to provide at the plate and on the field.
Trailing behind Shohei Ohtani in almost every offensive category, Lindor is still having an impressive season at the plate, batting .271 with 29 home runs, .835 OPS, and 25 stolen bases. However, it’s Lindor’s defense that strengthens his MVP candidacy. He currently ranks second in the league amongst shortstops in runs prevented (12), and fourth in success rate (79%), making Lindor one of the key reasons why the Mets rank fourth in the league in allowed hits.
Showalter’s comment about Lindor going 0-4 and still impacting the game holds weight. Lindor has gone 0-4 in 17 games this season, with the Mets going 3-14 in those contests. In comparison, Ohtani has gone 0-4 in 15 games this season, yet the Dodgers have succeeded with a 9-6 record in those games.
With the Dodgers holding the best record in MLB, Lindor’s case for MVP gains traction, especially if he can lead the Mets to a Cinderella playoff push and secure their spot to play October baseball.