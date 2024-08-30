Mets bullpen struggles somehow get worse with another reliever going down
New York Mets reliever Dedniel Núñez missed his fourth consecutive game on Wednesday.
Núñez was set to return to New York after the Mets’ 3-2 win against the Diamondbacks. With the Mets leading by one run in the eighth inning on Wednesday, manager Carlos Mendoza opted for Phil Maton in a role where Núñez might have been used instead.
Maton issued a walk to the leadoff batter but secured two outs before Edwin Díaz was called in to complete the save over four innings. Díaz struggled, walking two batters in the eighth inning before Corbin Carroll hit a go-ahead grand slam. After the 8-5 loss over the Diamondbacks, reporters questioned why Núñez didn’t pitch. Mendoza disclosed that he was unavailable.
Mendoza told reporters that Núñez is not recovering well after playing catch. “He was re-assessed before the game and continued to feel some tightness in the forearm area,” Mendoza said. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com on X/Twitter, reporters were not allowed to speak with Núñez after Wednesday's game.
Both Mendoza and Núñez noted that the 28-year-old right-hander had no problems throwing fastballs but experienced discomfort in his forearm whenever he threw a breaking pitch.
"When I went out to do my throwing program, my fastballs felt good, thank God," Núñez said after Thursday's win. "But when I started throwing my breaking pitches that’s when I started to feel that discomfort again and decided to stop."
Núñez is set to return to New York to get an MRI.
Can the Mets bullpen survive without Dedniel Núñez?
In late July, Núñez spent around a month on the IL, recovering from a pronator strain in his pitching arm. Before that, he had been one of the Mets' more reliable relievers.
On Saturday, Núñez made his return from the IL, pitching 1.2 innings in a game against the San Diego Padres. He allowed only one hit and recorded three strikeouts.
In 25 games, Núñez gave up nine runs across 35 innings, posting a 2.31 ERA and recording 48 strikeouts. Notably, he allowed just one run in his last 7⅓ innings, becoming a crucial setup option for Mendoza.
“It’s a little frustrating [to go on the IL] after you were able to come back and get that adrenaline and be able to do your job,” Núñez said. “But it’s also part of the process.”
Núñez's arm soreness, which led to his placement on the IL starting late last month, was a factor in the Mets' decision to acquire Ryne Stanek and Huascar Brazoban. This trade was completed before the deadline.
The team also had Reed Garrett and Sean Reid-Foley on the IL. Reid-Foley was placed on the injured list, effective June 20, due to a shoulder impingement and might be out for the season.
The Mets did not adjust their roster in response to Núñez's latest IL placement but will have a 26-player roster on Friday. Tylor Megill has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to pitch against the White Sox for Friday night’s game. There will be more help from the bullpen when rosters expand to 28 players on Sunday.
“[Núñez] is a big loss, but guys will step up,” Mendoza said. “We have done it the whole year, and guys will continue to get opportunities, and guys will come up, and the guys that we have got in that room will continue to get huge outs.”
The announcement timing is especially poor for the Mets, as their loss to Arizona was their second blown save in three games against a team they’re vying with for an NL wild-card spot.
With the Braves taking a 5-4 loss against the Phillies, the Mets are now three games out of the final NL wild-card spot.
Megill and Jonathan Cannon are scheduled to face off in a pitching duel with the first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. in Chicago.