Mets could get major reinforcement back at the perfect time
By James Nolan
The New York Mets have been on a tear since McDonald’s Grimace threw out the first pitch in June. After starting the season off ice cold, they’re starting to figure things out. New York holds a 25-13 record since June despite the lack of quality arms. The offense has carried them during their hot stretch, but they could use better pitching performances.
Heading into today's game against the Miami Marlins, the Mets hold a 4.23-team ERA, ranking 22nd in MLB. Fans should be excited for the second half of the season, as their ace is close to his return.
Kodai Senga, who held a 2.98 ERA and struck out over 200 batters last season, is set to pitch in his final rehab start this week. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says Senga will throw between 80-85 pitches in this rehab start, and the hope is that he will return to face the rival Atlanta Braves next week (July 25-28).
Mets ace Kodai Senga set for rehab start, with return inching closer
Not only will Senga provide the Mets with an ace for the first time this season. Not only does it give them a top-level starter. But, it pushes the rest of the guys in the rotation back. Luis Severino and Sean Manaea have been reliable all season, so now New York has three legitimate starters at the front of the rotation.
Manaea held a 3.46 ERA headed into his start against Miami tonight. Severino has turned things around after a struggling last season. He currently holds a 6-3 record with a 3.78 ERA this season. If rookie Christian Scott gets going, the Mets could have a playoff rotation.
The Mets currently hold the rights to the third wild card spot in the National League entering July 19. With Senga returning, New York has a great shot to hold that spot for the remainder of the season. Offensively, the team is just fine. They are fourth in runs per game this season, but they need the rotation to turn it around. The second-year starter should be able to provide a lift at the perfect time.