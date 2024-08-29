MLB Insider: What Edwin Diaz's latest struggles mean for the New York Mets
With a 70-64 record and being 3.5 games out of a wild card spot, every game is pivotal for the New York Mets. Which makes star closer Edwin Diaz’s recent struggles puzzling and frustrating.
In June, Diaz blew four saves in eight appearances. He has three losses and six blown saves throughout the regular season. He has shown flashes of being the pitcher he was in 2022, where he posted a 1.31 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 61 appearances. But he has lacked consistency this season, with his 4.30 ERA over three times what it was in his last full major league season.
Perhaps a torn patellar tendon in his right knee in March 2023 is partially to blame. He has also gone on the Injured List this season with a right shoulder impingement. Whatever Diaz’s issue is, both the right-hander and team must figure out what it is because those issues revealed themselves yet again on Aug. 28 when Corbin Carroll hit a hanging slider into the bleachers for a go-ahead grand slam that sealed an 8-5 victory for the Diamondbacks.
“It’s a tough loss today,” Diaz told reporters. “We had it. We had it. We’ve got to keep playing baseball, and at the end of the season, we’ll see where we are.”
Mets must figure out the extent of Edwin Diaz's struggles
Where the Mets are currently is they must figure out if they have an Edwin Diaz problem.
In his last two appearances, he threw a combined 0.2 innings, allowing two hits (four runs) while recording a ½ strikeout-to-walk ratio. The good news for the Mets, meanwhile, is that Diaz bounced back on Thursday, sealing a 3-2 Mets victory over the Diamondbacks while not allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
The Mets’ bullpen problems are far more extensive than Diaz. Drew Smith and Brooks Raley are both out for the season following elbow surgeries while Jose Butto, a steady bullpen option, has struggled lately. It’s why some baseball people believe that Taylor Rogers, who was placed on outright waivers by the San Francisco Giants, could be a possibility for the Mets.
Ultimately, the Mets believe in Diaz. They are optimistic that he will bounce back. After all, since he’s signed to a five-year, $102 million contract, they need him to bounce back. And Thursday’s game was a step in the right direction and one that the Mets hope continues through September. Their season may depend on it.