Mets fans declare Grimace Era far from over after pummeling Cubs: Best memes, tweets
The New York Mets did something that they hadn't done in over a week on Wednesday They lost a baseball game. They fell 5-3 against the Texas Rangers, snapping their Grimace-led seven-game winning streak. New York had put together its best stretch of the season after the McDonald's mascot threw out the first pitch at a game at Citi Field, but that one loss gave fans the impression that the era was finally over.
Vibes took another hit when looking at the pitching matchup for Friday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs. The Mets had struggling left-hander Jose Quintana facing off against rookie sensation Shota Imanaga. Two losses in a row felt very plausible, and that would've almost certainly put an end to the Grimace Era.
It turns out, the Grimace Era is not quite over. In fact, it feels as if it's as alive as it has ever been. The Mets hit the cover off the baseball against Imanaga, scoring 10 runs in just three innings against Chicago's ace, raising his ERA by over a full run in the process. Meanwhile, Quintana put together his second straight quality start, looking like he might turn his season around.
The Mets found their way back into the win column to again get to within two games over .500. Mets fans sure seem to be thrilled with Friday's result judging from their reaction on Twitter.
Mets fans rejoice as Grimace Era is very much alive
Remember when Geno Smith iconically said "They wrote me off, I ain't write back though" after defeating the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson's Broncos debut in 2022? Nobody expected Geno and the undermanned Seattle Seahawks to beat Wilson, but it happened. Well, nobody expected the Grimace Era to still be alive, but here we are. And he ain't write back, though.
He heard you calling the era dead, and took that personally.
You know things are going well when Frank the Tank, a Mets fan known for bashing his own team on social media, is saying "Let's Go Mets" in his postgame recap.
Just when you thought it was dead, the Grimace Era remained very much alive. Look at the official Mets Twitter account getting in on the fun.
Those who thought the Grimace Era was over were in for a rude awakening. He's still here, and ready to continue to pummel the opposition.
Murphy's Bleachers was ready to watch Imanaga pitch yet another gem. Cubs fans would have reason to expect another masterpiece from their ace, but they forgot the opponent. It's safe to say they were humbled quickly.
Imanaga is far from the only elite pitcher to get roughed up by the Grimace Mets. Several pitchers, whether they've been used as starters or relievers, have gotten absolutely pummeled by this Mets team over the last week, and it's been beautiful to watch.
This Mets team has gone from an afterthought to one that is very much alive in the postseason hunt. They've won 12 of their last 15 to get to within two games of .500 and within just one game of the third and final Wild Card spot. There's more work to be done, but Grimace might just get this team playing October baseball. Once they get there, anything can happen, especially if you have Grimace on your side.
To close, let's just enjoy some Grimace highlights.