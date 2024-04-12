Mets fans try to spark Trea Turner-like run with Francisco Lindor standing O
Mets fans are doing their best to try and get their star shortstop going.
When the Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to an 11-year deal worth $300 million, Phillies fans expected the star shortstop to play like a $300 million player. For much of his first season in Philadelphia, he simply wasn't.
In an effort to get him going, instead of booing him, Phillies fans gave him a standing ovation in a random August game against the Royals. While he didn't do anything that game, he launched a go-ahead three-run home run the following night and never looked back. He had just a .657 OPS ahead of the ovation, and posted a 1.057 OPS the rest of the way.
Coincidence? Maybe. But it's clear that Phillies fans showing that they were supportive of Turner no matter what made at least a small impact. With that in mind, New York Mets fans tried to do the same thing with their star shortstop, Francisco Lindor, ahead of Friday's game.
Mets fans do their best Phillies impression by giving Francisco Lindor Trea Turner-like ovation
This is a moment that Lindor will remember for the rest of his life. It might seem small on the surface, but the crowd doing this while he's been struggling so mightily has to mean something.
Lindor has gotten off to an abysmal start this season, recording just five hits in his first 51 at-bats (.098 BA) entering Friday's game. That kind of play certainly doesn't deserve cheers, but Mets fans are letting Lindor know that they back their superstar. And yes, Lindor is a superstar and one of the best shortstops in MLB.
Just last week Lindor spoke out publicly about how Mets fans were treating him, saying "It's good to know there's people on my side besides my wife and my family" when talking about members of the Mets organization.
Mets fans who attended Friday's game made it known that only a small minority of the fanbase is interested in booing their own players.
The reality is, booing your own players doesn't accomplish anything. Sure, you're allowed to be upset about how players or the team is performing, but do you really think that'll make them play better? Do you really think these players don't know whether they're playing poorly or not? All booing does it make them press and overthink more, which doesn't work in baseball.
Will this ovation actually result in Lindor going on a Turner-like run? We can only hope. Even if it doesn't, it almost certainly helped him clear his head and play a bit looser, which should help him play better even if he doesn't reach those insane Turner levels. Good job by Mets fans orchestrating that.