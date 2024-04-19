Mets fans split on new City Connect uniforms: Best memes, tweets
The Mets have revealed their City Connect uniforms. However, the fanbase is split on whether they like them or don't, and many have voiced their opinions on Twitter.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Mets have revealed their City Connect uniforms on Friday.
These new uniforms feature a dark gray design with the "NYC" inscribed on the front of the jersey. They also feature black pinstripes and a hint of purple, including a black patch with a purple Mets logo on the sleeve. On the hats, below the Mets logo is one of the major Queens borough bridge.
The uniforms are gray due to New York City's nickname, "the concrete jungle." As for the purple included on the uniform, that is in tribute to the 7-line, the subway that takes Mets fans to Citi Field in Flushing.
On Twitter, fans have voiced their opinions on these jerseys and have given rather mixed reactions. Some believe the jerseys perfectly represent the City of New York, while others aren't too pleased by the design and find it to be mundane.
Former Mets announcer Howie Rose was certainly pleased
Mets fans torn on new City Connect uniforms
The rest of the Mets fanbase has had mixed reactions.
There are some who think this may be one of the top City Connect uniforms revealed so far among every eligible MLB team.
Others are less pleased and believe it looks like a rip off of an old Yankees jersey.
Some fans of other teams also have mixed reactions to the designs. One Braves fan took to Twitter to actively roast the Mets for these jerseys and their alleged similarity to Yankees jerseys, while a Yankees fan actually gave them praise.
The Mets will debut these uniforms on Saturday, April 27. That day, the St. Louis Cardinals will be in town for a weekend series. This will be fans' first chance to get a look at the Mets City Connect uniforms and watch their team play in them for the first time.
A lot of City Connect jerseys so far have been rather disappointing, and some fans obviously feel the same way about these Mets uniforms. It seems as though fans can't decide on whether or not they like them.
Perhaps people will have a better understanding when the Mets finally debut the jerseys and see them in action during a game.