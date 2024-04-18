Mets have another coveted trade candidate who isn’t Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso isn't the only potential Mets trade candidate teams will covet.
Pete Alonso's name emerged in trade rumors at the 2023 trade deadline and hasn't been fully taken off the block. The reason why is quite simple. He isn't signed long-term. The 2024 campaign is Alonso's final year of team control.
Alonso is a player that the New York Mets, of course, would love to keep around long-term, but with him being a Scott Boras client, an extension is unlikely to take place. With that in mind, to ensure they can get something for him, it makes sense to at least consider the idea of trading him if the team is out of postseason contention. The Mets might be playing good baseball now after their rough start, but this is still a flawed roster that could easily fizzle out of contention by July.
If the Mets are indeed out of contention by the deadline, Alonso will be a popular Met in deadline conversations, but he won't be the only one. ESPN's David Schoenfield listed a second player teams would covet around the deadline, Jose Quintana.
Pete Alonso is not the only potential Mets trade candidate opposing teams would covet
Jose Quintana is nowhere near the star Alonso is, but is still a player most teams would absolutely love to acquire if given the chance.
He's not an ace and isn't armed with high-powered stuff, but he's an established veteran who is durable and consistent. He hasn't had his best stuff to begin this season, but still has a 3.05 ERA in his four starts and 20.2 innings of work and has allowed three runs or fewer in all four of his starts.
Quintana wouldn't be acquired by any team to lead a rotation, but he can fit right into the middle of most staffs, and has a 3.86 ERA in his five postseason appearances. He's pitched well in four of the five.
The 35-year-old, like Alonso, is in the final year of his contract making him an easy sell candidate if the Mets fall out of contention. If they're in it they'll likely keep him as Schoenfield notes, but that's no sure thing with how this Mets roster is constructed.