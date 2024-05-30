Jorge Lopez writes self-fulfilling prophecy after NSFW rant against Mets
By Thomas Erbe
Things are going from bad to worse to gruesomely horrible for the New York Mets. After the loss on Wednesday afternoon, they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers at home and are now losers of eight of their last 10. The Mets are six games out of both the NL East and the last Wild Card spot.
There were fireworks in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game that led to more drama and more postgame comments, just as New York likes.
Pitcher Jorge Lopez threw a 2-1 pitch to Shohei Ohtani just off the outside corner. Ohtani checked his swing, and the third base umpire called it a no-swing.
Lopez strongly disagreed with the call, to the point he was thrown out of the game. As he walked to the dugout, Lopez untucked his shirt and launched his glove into the stands in frustration.
He wasn't done there. Lopez was then met by the media after the 10-3 loss and had some choice words regarding the state of the New York Mets.
Jorge Lopez calls Mets the 'worst' team in MLB, then gets DFA'd
After tossing his glove into the stands, Lopez was quite heated about, well, just about everything. He said he did not regret the glove-toss and then went on to call the Mets "the worst team in probably the whole f****** MLB" and then later doubled down on that sentiment. He also mentioned that he didn't know if he will be with the team tomorrow.
There was some confusion about whether he said "worst team" or "worst teammate". However, when asked to clarify, Lopex said it was a "combination" of the two, whatever that means. But it indeed clarifies that his feelings about the Mets were not misheard.
It's a bold stance for the nine-year veteran to take. It seems he'll be getting his wish in regards to his future too, as sources say he will be DFA'd by the Mets. Good luck getting a chance with that attitude, my guy!
For a Mets season that's been mired in disappointment and borderline disaster, things are only getting uglier and worse. The last thing a club in their situation needs is this type of drama but at least they quickly are ready to do something about it by designating Lopez for assignment.