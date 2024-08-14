Mets look to turn former Braves playoff hero against them in NL Wild Card race
By James Nolan
The New York Mets are now a game and a half out of the National League Wild Card after a tough loss to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Ahead of them is their rival, the Atlanta Braves. Earlier today, Pat Ragazzo broke the news that the Mets would be signing a hero for the Braves, as he played a big role in the World Series run in 2021.
New York is bringing Eddie Rosario to the Syracuse Mets on a minor-league deal. The 32-year-old could become a piece off the bench for David Stearns’ Mets. Last season, Rosario posted a .255 BA with a .755 OPS across 142 games. This season, he’s posted a subpar .175 BA across 91 games.
Bringing in the veteran outfielder wasn’t a bad idea for the Mets. He provides outfield depth and could change the game with one swing off the bench. In 2023 with Atlanta, Rosario hit 21 HRs and recorded 74 RBIs.
Eddie Rosario could help the Mets coming off the bench
This low-risk move by New York could very well pay off. Not only could he impact games coming off the bench, but he can also step into the starting lineup to provide rest days. On top of all that, Rosario has playoff experience. Across 30 games in the postseason, the 32-year-old holds a .296 BA with a .865 OPS and 5 HRs.
Rosario will start with the Syracuse Mets in AAA, but he could see the Big Apple some. The Mets are on a four-game losing streak and have put together just five runs across that stretch.
Losing to Oakland is not something New York can afford at this point in the season. The Braves are now further ahead in the standings than they were yesterday. Maybe the Mets can get some magic out of their rival’s former hero and climb up in the standings. Any spark that could give the New York life is exactly what they need, and Stearns is looking for Rosario to be just that.