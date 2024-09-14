Mets late call-up could be salt in wound for Braves if NY takes wild card spot
By Austin Owens
The MLB regular season is dwindling down and the playoff picture is far from being set. While there are not too many tight division races at this point, the last National League Wild card spot is up for grabs and it appears to be between two division rivals.
Going into Saturday, the New York Mets have a one-game lead on the Atlanta Braves. It is safe to say that not many expected this to be the case with about two weeks left in the season.
While the Braves are trying to scrounge together any help they can get, the Mets have been able to shop in-house for some reinforcement and it is a familiar name to Braves fans.
Luisangel Acuna called up by Mets for stretch run
Late Friday night, the news broke that INF/OF Luisangel Acuna, brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna is being called up to the major league roster. To make room for Acuna, the Mets optioned D.J. Stewart to AAA-Syracuse.
The Mets have been on an absolute tear over the last month or so and are showing no signs of slowing down after taking the first game of a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night by a score of 11-3.
So far in 2024, Luisangel Acuna is hitting .258 with seven home runs and 50 RBIs to go along with 40 stolen bases in Triple-A. Acuna will look to bring some extra energy to the emerging Mets and help them take that last NL Wild Card from his brother's squad.
The Mets are set to take on the Braves in what is shaping up to be a crucial three-game series in Atlanta on September 24-26. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until next season before we see the Acuna brothers face off as Ronald Acuna Jr. is recovering from an early season ACL tear.
If the Mets are indeed able to claim the last National League Wild Card spot and Luisangel Acuna contributes to that accomplishment, it would be like pouring salt on an open wound for Atlanta Braves fans.