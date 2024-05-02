Mets manager Carlos Mendoza should expect a fine with definitive backup of umpire call
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called out the umpires after Wednesday's controversial lack of interference call at home plate.
By Mark Powell
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza did not agree with a call at home plate on Wednesday night. With the Mets down 1-0, Pete Alonso slide into home plate and was tagged out by catcher Miguel Amaya.
Alonso was called out on the field and it was upheld by replay review. Amaya pivoted back towards home plate at the last possible moment, making the call extremely tough and depending on the angle, impossible for fans to decipher.
"That's not legal though," Mendoza said. "The rule says you cannot stand on home plate without the baseball... That's b------t, man, that's b------t."
Mendoza made his thoughts clear, and should expect a fine from MLB in the process. The league commented on the call itself, backing up the umpires.
"After viewing all relevant angles, the Replay Official definitively determined that no violation of the Home Plate Collision Rule occurred. The catcher's initial setup was legal and he moved into the lane in reaction to the trajectory of the incoming throw. The call is confirmed, as it is not a violation.
Additionally, the Replay Official could not definitively determine that the runner contacted home plate prior to catcher applying the tag. The call stands, and the runner is out."
Should Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expect a fine?
Mendoza meant well and defended his team, but the Mets manager was vocal. He should expect a fine, especially because he called out the umpire to the media. That's just how the league works. Pete Alonso was much more careful
"Honestly, that’s not really up to me to decide. I was out," Alonso said. "I’m just trying to make a play. I saw a smidge of plate open, his foot was on the dish and I was just trying to sneak my hand onto the plate."
Alonso took the easy way out, and wanted to avoid a fine. The replay was reviewed by New York. It was an unbiased perspective and deemed out. Mendoza, on the other hand, reflected his team's outlook. It'll earn him points in the clubhouse, but not in the league office.