Mets may have gifted Phillies a catcher after JT Realmuto injury news
By Lior Lampert
Despite splitting their two-game London Series across the pond, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are two organizations trending in opposite directions. The former could be sellers ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, while the latter seems primed to make a deep postseason run. Yet, as divisional rivals, they are not in the business of helping one another.
However, the Mets may have inadvertently gifted the Phillies something they desperately need at this juncture in the campaign -- another catcher.
On Tuesday, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced All-Star backstop J.T. Realmuto will miss 'about a month.' The slugger elected to undergo surgery to repair a minor tear in his right meniscus. On the same day, New York reinstated their exciting 22-year-old backstop Francisco Alvarez from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, designating Tomás Nido for assignment in a corresponding move. Could Philadelphia target the latter?
The Mets may have gifted the Phillies a catcher after the J.T. Realmuto injury news
The Mets have one week to trade Nido or let him pass through waivers. This season, he is making $2.1 million as part of the two-year contract he signed with New York ahead of the 2023 season. He may not be the most appealing option, but beggars can't be choosers.
Nido, 30, is batting .229/.261/.361 with three home runs and eight RBIs. While those numbers are serviceable, albeit less-than-stellar, he has flashed the leather defensively. Unfortunately, the Phillies will be hard-pressed to replicate Realmuto's offensive production, regardless of who they add (if anyone). His efforts behind the plate and as a batter have been a defining factor for a club boasting the highest winning percentage in the MLB. But they can do their best to mimic his glove.
Realmuto has been in and out of the lineup since early June because of his knee issue. The Phillies placed him on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Drew Stubbs has been starting in his place. Nonetheless, Philadelphia recalled catcher Rafael Marchán from Triple-A in a corresponding move, per the team's transactions log. Alternatively, Nido presents them with another possibility to explore as they try to navigate through the absence of a vital contributor.
Despite the bad blood between the two franchises, the Mets may have done the Phillies a massive solid by demoting Nido.