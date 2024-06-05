Mets-Nationals start time: Rain delay updates from Nationals Park, June 5
The New York Mets won a series in early May, taking the first two games of a three-game set in St. Louis. The finale of the series wound up getting postponed due to rain. They left that series with a .500 record. After splitting or losing each of their next eight series, the Mets entered this week's three-game series against the Washington Nationals with a 24-35 record, one of the worst marks in the National League.
Fortunately, the Mets finally won their first series in nearly a month, taking each of the first two games at Nationals Park only to have the finale in jeopardy.
It felt as if a delay was inevitable when the tarp was placed onto the field over an hour before first pitch and soon enough, a delay was officially announced at around 3:25 pm ET.
Mets-Nationals rain delay updates: Start time unknown
UPDATE (4:50 p.m. ET): The Nationals announced that the game is scheduled to start "at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET."
ORIGINAL STORY: All we know so far is that the game is delayed. There is no information on when this game might officially get underway.
According to Weather Channel, there are thunderstorms taking place currently in Washington D.C., but there's a chance they could end around 5:45 p.m. ET. We'll see if that's the case and if it would be a reasonable start time.
The Mets got off to a rough start, but finished the month of April one game above .500. A 9-19 May had MLB fans wondering just how long the Mets would wait until they'd inevitably start selling pieces for a second straight year. The Mets have several highly-touted trade pieces including Pete Alonso who could be available in the coming months if New York doesn't pick up its level of play in a drastic way.
The Mets hope to earn another win if this game can be played on Wednesday so they can head to London on a high note.
Meanwhile, the 2024 season was an opportunity for the Nationals to continue to improve and they've done that, hovering close to .500 for much of the year. They even took series recently against good teams like the Mariners and Braves, but have followed that up by losing four of their last five including the first two in this series.
Washington hopes to salvage one game in this series before welcoming another NL East rival, the Braves, to D.C. for a big four-game series over the weekend.