Mets next trade after Jesse Winker has never been more obvious
The New York Mets have successfully chased the Atlanta Braves down in the NL Wild Card race. Their season has been a complete roller coaster ride and the current stretch of games is certainly one of the peaks of the year so far.
Given their strong run over the last few weeks, the Mets are active buyers ahead of the deadline. They have already went out and acquired a potential impact outfielder from the Nationals, being Jesse Winker.
Winker is having a career resurgence season where he's slashing .257/.374/.419 with 11 home runs and 14 stolen bases. Winker is specifically good against righties, slashing .266/.390/.450 in those matchups this season.
With the hole in their outfield patched with a lefty that crushes right-handed pitching, the Mets have another big hole that they need to fill following a crushing injury a few days ago.
Mets need to replace Kodai Senga before the trade deadline
In one of the most heartbreaking stories of the entire 2024 season, Kodai Senga made his triumphant return from injury late in July, but lasted just one start before going down with a scary calf injury. The Mets announced shortly after the injury that Senga is expected to miss the entirety of the rest of the regular season.
It's truly heartbreaking to see such a talented pitcher work for months to make his return only to have his season cut short in his very first game back. But the game of baseball at the professional level is a business. The Mets cannot afford to sit and sulk over their starters injury, especially with just a few days to go until the 2024 trade deadline.
Their next step is quite obvious. They need to go get a starting pitcher to fill the hole that this injury created.
There are quite a few starting pitching options that the Mets could pursue. Maybe the most intriguing option would be the Chicago Cubs starter, Jameson Taillon.
Taillon, 32, is owed $18 million in 2025 and $18 million in 2026. The Cubs would likely eat some of his contract to help their prospect haul. The righty holds an impressive 2.96 ERA and a 1.9 WAR. He's looked like a borderline ace more than he hasn't on the season. Over the course of his career, he has been a very reliable starter.
The Mets are going to need a starter and there are plenty of options, both controllable and rental players available.