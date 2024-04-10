Mets signs of hope are getting harder to find with latest injury update
The going only gets more difficult for the New York Mets in what has already been deemed a lost season following the latest injury update surrounding southpaw ace Kodai Senga.
By Lior Lampert
After entering the 2024 MLB campaign with excitement and optimism, New York Mets fans are already counting the days to the season's end and blasting 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' by Green Day.
It is getting harder to find a light at the end of the tunnel for the Mets with each passing day, especially with the most recent injury news involving southpaw ace Kodai Senga, who will be out longer than initially anticipated due to his right shoulder strain based on recent reporting by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Mets transfer Kodai Senga to 60-day IL, crushing any hopes fans still had
Despite being placed on the 15-day injured list on Mar. 28 (retroactive to Mar. 25), the Mets appear to be taking a more cautious approach with their top starting pitcher, transferring him to the 60-day IL. DiComo points out that Senga is no longer eligible to return until May 27 as he originally was, a crushing blow for New York.
Senga was seemingly progressing in his recovery process, considering he played catch on back-to-back days roughly a week ago, per Laura Albanese of Newsday. Mets manager even said that the All-Star pitcher was "slowly moving in the right direction." Alas, that was not the case.
After earning an All-Star nod in his first year as a pro and finishing as the runner-up to NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll in 2023, Senga has yet to take the mound this season because of the shoulder issue at hand, which has bothered him since spring training. And now, his much-anticipated 2024 debut will have to wait even longer.
Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.220 WHIP, and 202 strikeouts in 166.1 innings pitched across 29 starts in his inaugural major league campaign with the Mets in 2023.
Sitting at 4-7, the Mets turning it around this year is quickly becoming a pipe dream, with the recent development of Senga serving as the latest slew of disappointing news that hampers any potential salvation.