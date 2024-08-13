Mets playoff odds plummet ahead of do-or-die trap series
By James Nolan
The New York Mets went 4-6 in their most recent West Coast trip. Now they sit a half-game out of the National League Wild Card picture with key opponents coming up.
On Tuesday, they begin a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Afterward, they host the struggling Miami Marlins. Taking care of business against those teams will be vital based on who the Mets have on their schedule afterward.
New York will then take on the Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Two of the three teams ahead of the Mets in the Wild Card standings are the D-Backs and Padres.
The Mets must snap their three-game losing skid to get into the race. Across the next two series, New York would be in a good position if they could take four out of six. With the Atlanta Braves in a slump, the Mets could hop over them to take the third spot.
It starts with beating the struggling A’s this season. Oakland is 50-69 this season, which places them fifth in the AL West. They will have Ross Stripling throw in game one of the series. This season, the A’s starter posted a 2-10 record with a 5.64 ERA. New York should take full advantage and hop on the A’s early.
Francisco Lindor is leading the Mets' offensive surge, and New York’s bullpen is dominating
Across Francisco Lindor’s last 50 games, he’s posted a .301 BA with a .902 OPS and 11 HRs. New York is 30-20 across that stretch. According to Fox Sports, Francisco Lindor has the fifth-best odds to bring home the NL MVP.
New York has the talent to reach the postseason. Their offense ranks sixth in HRs, seventh in runs scored, and eighth in hits. On top of Lindor, the Mets have a ton of power. Including Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Mark Vientos, and Pete Alonso have at least 16 HRs.
The Mets also have some talented bullpen arms. Edwin Diaz holds a 1.93 ERA with 17 strikeouts across his last 15 games. Jose Butto has emerged as a solid piece in Carlos Mendoza’s bullpen. The 26-year-old has posted a 2.30 ERA in 58.2 innings of work this season. Over the weekend, Reed Garrett returned from injury and struck out the side in his first appearance back.
The Mets can’t afford to go into a slump right now. Mendoza has to get his team back on track against the weaker opponents on the schedule. Although they sit a half-game out of the NL Wild Card, the teams currently ahead aren’t slouches.
If New York continues to produce offensively and get quality appearances out of the bullpen, they can easily grab a Wild Card spot. Since June 1st, the Mets have the third-best record in baseball. They’ve come a long way and put themselves in a position to make the playoffs. After the Mets' recent slump, taking care of business against the upcoming opponents is a must now.