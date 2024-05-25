Mets put Brett Baty on notice filling much-needed void with former Red Sox infielder
In an effort to finally get some offensive production out of the third base position, the New York Mets promoted Mark Vientos from AAA Syracuse. The move has worked, as Vientos has eight hits in 25 at-bats since his recall (.320 BA) with two home runs and four RBI in his seven games. He has even been starting against right-handers recently.
The Mets haven't done much winning of late, but their offense has perked up and Vientos' insertion has played a role in that.
Vientos playing most of the time at the hot corner created two separate issues. One, former top prospect Brett Baty lost his starting role which gave him nowhere to play. Two, the Mets have been without a middle infielder since his recall. Sure, Francisco Lindor is as durable as can be and has missed a total of three games in the last two years, but Jeff McNeil is far from an Iron Man and has struggled this season as well.
The Mets might have addressed both of those issues by executing a trade with the Boston Red Sox.
Brett Baty's job on thin ice after latest Mets trade
New York acquired Pablo Reyes, a player who was DFA'd by the Red Sox in late April, in exchange for cash considerations. Since going unclaimed, Reyes was outrighted off of the 40-man roster and had been playing for AAA Worcester. He only played in five games but reached base in 10 of his 17 appearances while hitting a home run and stealing four bases.
Reyes hasn't hit much in his MLB career, posting a .658 OPS in parts of six seasons including a .451 OPS in 64 plate appearances with Boston this season, but he gives the Mets much-needed middle infield depth. He has at least four MLB appearances at every position except for pitcher and catcher.
The 30-year-old likely will begin his Mets tenure in the minors, but if Baty continues to sit on the bench and fails to produce when called upon, the Mets will soon have to make a move. Not only will McNeil likely need a day off at some point, but Baty simply hasn't hit, recording just five hits in his last 41 at-bats with 19 strikeouts. He has a .607 OPS on the season. The Mets can only be so patient while their season spirals away.
The Mets wouldn't trade for Reyes without expecting him to contribute at some point. That might happen sooner than later if Baty doesn't give them a reason to keep him around.