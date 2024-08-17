Mets quietly get more ammo for all-out Juan Soto pursuit this offseason
The 2024-2025 MLB offseason is going to be absolutely dominated by the Juan Soto sweepstakes and eventual decision on where he will sign his record-breaking contract extension. Soto is set to receive the largest contract in MLB history, besides the unicorn-esque $700 million deal that the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to last offseason.
Anytime that has the guts to offer upwards of half a billion dollars will be putting their bid in for Soto. For a ton of different front offices, this kind of paycheck simply isn't feasible. That kind of money is a rarity for any team to spend on one player, which really limits the market for Soto down to a handful of teams.
One of them, considered to be one of the favorites, is the New York Mets and Steve Cohen.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason
Justin Verlander's inability to log 140 innings will cut his $35 million vesting option in half
The Mets are always willing to pay their players. The front office isn't cheap and is completely willing to go out and spend in order to win. With the team on the cusp of being a playoff team this year, they could use a game breaker like Soto.
They will likely clear up nearly $20 million due to Justin Verlander's inability to stay healthy and record 140 innings this year. The inability to do so will cut his $35 million vesting option in half.
MLB insider Jon Heyman made note of this recently, instantly drawing a connection to some cleared money to pay Soto:
"Justin Verlander’s inability to reach 140 innings means the Mets save half his $35M vesting option. (Small) help for a possible Soto run?"
Every dollar helps when you're trying to put together (my guess) over $600 million to sign a player. The extra $17 million or $18 million would likely only provide the money to pay Soto for around half a season, but it's still more money than they had before, which is why Heyman notes it as a small help.
As of now, the New York Yankees should be seen as the favorites to land Soto this offseason. The Yankees have the money and the willingness to spend. The Mets have the same two things, but they lose the edge because Soto has a level of comfortability in the Bronx.