The script is in: Mets recent winning streak feels like a well-timed marketing campaign
If you had used the word ‘grimace’ around New York Mets fans last week, they probably would have referred to the grimaces on their faces. Just seven days ago, the New York Mets headed into their June 12 matchup against the Miami Marlins with a 28-37 record and 3.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race. Looking for something to celebrate, the Mets found just that from a very unlikely source. Grimace, the McDonald’s mascot.
In celebration of Grimace’s birthday, the Mets welcomed the purple prince to Citi Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. In front of a paid crowd of 19,803, Grimace delivered a first pitch and did not receive a big ovation by any means. Fast forward to today, Grimace is the hottest topic in Mets land and is being widely considered as the savior to the Amazins’ 2024 season.
Since Grimace stepped foot on the Citi Field mound in honor of his birthday, the Mets have celebrated a rebirth of their season. In what has very quickly become known as the “Grimace Era” in Queens, New York is a perfect 7-0. During the seven-game winning streak, the Mets have outscored their opponents 52-22 and are hitting .314 as a team.
The tables began turning when the Mets took down the Marlins 10-4 on Grimace’s birthday. The following night, J.D. Martinez mashed his first career walk-off home run, a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth to catapult the Mets to a 3-2 win and a series victory. What followed was a three-game weekend sweep of the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. The Mets then took Grimace’s pixie dust on the road by winning their first two games against the defending champion Texas Rangers in Arlington.
As the Amazins look to improve to 8-0 in the “Grimace Era” and a complete a three-game sweep of the Rangers tonight, the Mets front office has had the perfect marketing campaign fall right into their laps. With New York raging hot and suddenly just a half game out of the third wild card spot, all Mets fans want to talk about is Grimace. The Mets are 17-1 in the last 18 games that Francisco Alvarez has played in. J.D. Martinez is hitting .385 with three home runs and nine RBIs during the seven-game winning streak. Yet it is Grimace who is grabbing all the attention and headlines in Queens, and it is a perfect example of what makes baseball so goofy and fun.
You cannot meet one Mets fan these days that will not praise Grimace like he is second coming of Tom Seaver. And Grimace threw a pitch that did not even count in the game. If the Mets keep playing like they are, the fans may call for Steve Cohen to give Grimace a statue outside Citi Field right next to Tom Terrific himself. Knowing Grimace, he may just want access at Citi Field to all-you-can-drink Grimace Shakes.
In short order, Grimace has taken social media by storm thanks to the Mets’ hot streak. The official McDonald’s account changed their profile picture on X to Grimace wearing a Mets hat and their cover photo to Grimace pulling a Mets logo in a wagon.
McDonald's officially buys into Grimace saving the Mets' season
The “Grimace Mets” are certainly a wagon right now. The Mets and their TV network SNY have pumped out plenty of Grimace content as well. Grimace has even checked in with Mets fans on social media to let them know he is watching his new favorite baseball team every night during their current run.
By the time the Mets return home next Tuesday to open the Subway Series at Citi Field, you may see more Mets fans wearing purple. And it will not be because of the Mets purple City Connect apparel.
Speaking of the City Connects, it cannot go unnoticed is that Grimace also helped the Mets break their City Connect jersey curse. For his ceremonial first pitch, Grimace wore the Mets City Connect hat and of course the Mets won their first game in the uniforms three days later. Prior to their 5-1 win over the Padres on Saturday, the Mets had been winless in their gray City Connects and even came within one out of being no-hit in them by the rival Atlanta Braves back on May 11.
With Mets fans are rallying around Grimace, Mets players have gotten in on the fun as well. After the Mets beat the Rangers 14-2 on Monday, SNY’s Steve Gelbs asked Brandon Nimmo about how much credit he gives to Grimace for the Mets’ recent success.
“I don’t know about coincidences. He [Grimace] definitely correlates with us going us this run and if that’s what you want to attribute it to, then I’m all for it! Whatever it is, let’s keep it going! We all grew up with this being a kid’s game, so I think that’s a lot of fun: adding Grimace to this.” replied Nimmo, who went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs in Monday’s win.
A week ago, Mets fans were grimacing as their team sat nine games under .500 and appeared destined for a long summer. Now, it is the Mets’ opponents who are the ones grimacing after their recent defeats at the hands of the Amazins.
If this Mets run continues, do not be surprised if you see Grimace at Citi Field again this year. Possibly to throw out another ceremonial first pitch. I can almost promise you this time that Grimace would receive a standing ovation and thunderous cheers if Flushing’s purple prince returns to the Citi Field mound again this season.