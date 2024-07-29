Latest Mets roster move could put another veteran's job in serious jeopardy
By Austin Owens
Going into 2024, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies felt like the only two teams from the National League East that had a chance at making the postseason. Here we are at the trade deadline and the New York Mets currently hold a NL Wild Card spot.
With the Mets in position to make the playoffs, their plans have drastically changed since the start of the season. Pundits expected Pete Alonso to finish the 2024 season elsewhere but it appears he is staying in Queens. Additionally, the Mets are looking to make roster moves to help their playoff chances. The latest roster move could show that some players should be concerned about their job security.
Mets DFA Jake Diekman, is Ottavino next?
The New York Mets announced on Monday afternoon that there will be a change to their bullpen. Veteran left-hander Jake Diekman has been designated for assignment while 31-year-old lefty Matt Gage has been recalled from Triple-A.
Diekman was in his 13th year as a big-league reliever, first with the Mets. Through 53 games in 2024, Diekman posted a 5.63 ERA which would be his highest ERA through a full season in his career.
Matt Gage is Diekman's replacement for the time being. Gage has spent time in the majors with both the Blue Jays and Astros. In 2024, he has spent all of his time in AAA between the Dodgers and Mets organization. So far in AAA this season, Gage has a 3.42 ERA and has punched out 34 batters across 26.1 innings of work.
Seeing this roster move should make Mets veteran reliever Adam Ottavino start sweating bullets. It is very likely that the Mets will continue to try and improve their bullpen via trade. To make room for any new acquisitions moving forward, Adam Ottavino would almost undoubtedly be the first out the door.
Ottavino is in his 14th season in MLB and is also having one of the worst seasons of his career. in 41 appearances this year, he has a 4.66 ERA and has walked 13 batters in just over 38 innings of work. He may have a high strikeout rate, but that's not enough to keep him around. Look for the Mets to either DFA Ottavino if they find an upgrade or include him in a trade.