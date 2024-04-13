Mets rumored City Connect uniforms look like gross Yankees hand-me-downs
The New York Mets supposed City Connect uniforms are fine, though the leaks look like they were meant for another team.
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets are set to receive their City Connect uniforms in the coming months. We can only hope they look a little better than their rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, which the sports world collectively described as 'puke-worthy'.
The Phillies still went through with the City Connect jersey reveal and wore the uniforms for the first time this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The uniforms honor the city's flag and then some. Nonetheless, they look very ugly as compared to...their actual, everyday threads.
Yes, the Phillies lost to Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates in his return to the city of brotherly love. The Phillies sent Falter cross-state in a trade for Rodolfo Castro just last season. In his return, Falter threw five innings of one-run ball in a victory over his former team. Falter wasn't shy about his outing on Friday night.
“It felt awesome,” Falter said. “Game was very personal to me, so I tried to do whatever it takes to not let those guys score, and we ended up having a pretty good game.”
New York Mets City Connect leak isn't a great look
The Phillies are sticking with the bit, and I respect their effort. At this point there is little they can do to dump the city connect jerseys. However, the latest Mets leak suggests they ought to complain to the league office.
To be clear, I don't have a huge problem with the hats. It's a little lazy, but the Queensboro Bridge (we can only hope that's what they're trying to replicate) is a nice look. The jerseys are a different story entirely.
Assuming this leak is legit would be wrong, good sir, but if the Mets are forced to wear pinstripes it would be downright hilarious. The New York Yankees have deferred their own City Connect jerseys and for good reason. Hal Steinbrenner was pretty vocal about that:
"I’m not having any serious conversations about doing it. I think I understand the reason [behind the CC program] — and again, I think it appeals to a lot of fans, especially younger fans, and you know, merchandise and all that. But we have not had any serious conversations about doing it. It doesn’t mean I won’t [do it] someday, but I don’t even know how that would look, quite frankly. I don’t even know what the look would be."
Based on the latest City Connect jersey reveals, the Yankees ought to dig their heels in. As for the Mets...these uniforms look a lot like what the Yankees would be wearing in Nike had permission to create should a look.
0/10 all around.