Mets All-Star could be out for the rest of the season, and maybe should be
New York Mets All-Star Starling Marte could miss significant time with groin problems.
The New York Mets could be without two-time All-Star Starling Marte for the rest of the season. Earlier in the week, Marte underwent a second injection to the right side of his groin, which has been "bothering him acutely" since he went on the injured list in early August, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Marte received surgery on both sides of his groin last offseason and joined Mets spring training late. He has complained of lingering pain all season, and recently it became too much to bear. Marte initially hoped for a quick return to action, but now he's not so sure.
"We don’t know yet," Marte replied when asked if he will play in September. "It could be. It could not be. We’re just trying to go through the proper procedures and the proper methods and the proper training to be able to get to that point. But right now, it’s too early to tell."
That's not a great sign for New York fans. Marte plays both sides of the ball well and, at 34 years old, it's concerning to see him struggle with a groin problem for an entire season. When asked if another surgery is inevitable, Marte didn't exactly reassure the fanbase: "It’s complicated. That’s a conversation that’s going to have to be had with the trainers. I’m sure they’re talking about it."
At this point, it's fair to wonder if Marte should even be working toward a return. The Mets essentially waived the white flag on the 2023 season at the trade deadline. Marte still has two years and $39 million left on his contract. New York has to consider the long view here.
New York Mets should consider shutting down injured Sterling Marte
The numbers certainly reflect Marte's wayward health. He's batting a career-worst .248/.301/.324 with five home runs, 28 RBIs, and 69 strikeouts in 341 plate appearances. Groin soreness also impacts Marte in the field, where he has traditionally shined. Marte has still managed a few impressive snatches in right field, but his minus-0.7 WAR tells the whole story. Marte has not been himself this season.
New York entered the season with the MLB's highest payroll. Marte was expected to be a key cog in a vast competitive engine. Instead, the Mets have tanked toward the bottom of the NL East after a trade deadline that blatantly admitted their shifting priorities. Other stars, such as Pete Alonso, are expected to become trade pawns in the offseason. Marte's future is very much in question, which only compounds the need to avoid unnecessary risks. Why trot him out there for meaningless baseball when the team has no intention of competing at full throttle?
Marte would surely benefit from an extra month of rest, especially if the injury is bad enough to require another surgery. He's past his prime athletically and groin injuries are notoriously tricky, often lingering well past the point of expected recovery. The Mets should take every precaution to prevent next season from going the same way as this season for Marte.