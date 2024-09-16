Rushing Francisco Lindor back to action backfired on the Mets
By Lior Lampert
Understandably, the New York Mets are operating with a sense of urgency down the stretch of the 2024 MLB regular season. However, their handling of star shortstop Francisco Lindor's back injury could prove costly.
Lindor has been dealing with lower back soreness lately, though he's continued to try playing through the pain. The infielder was in and out of New York's lineup during their mightily significant three-game battle with the Philadelphia Phillies. Most notably, he got removed from the series finale on Sunday in the second inning.
After jogging gingerly to first base on a leadoff hit, it became clear Lindor's back was still visibly ailing him. In the wake of the unfortunate realization, the slugger stated he'd get an MRI on his back.
" ... I took a couple steps out of the [batter's] box, and didn't feel how I wanted to feel," Lindor told reporters after the game.
If you're the Mets, that's not what you want to hear from your MVP candidate and a respected clubhouse leader. Especially at this juncture in the campaign, when they're jostling for one of three National League Wild Card berths.
Sitting at 81-68, New York is in a virtual tie with their divisional foes -- the Atlanta Braves -- for the final NL Wild Card spot. As of this writing, FanGrahps' projections give the Mets a 43.8 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. Nonetheless, their odds of doing so will undoubtedly drop should Lindor be forced to miss any time.
Considering the issue continues to linger, Lindor's status is worth monitoring. His availability moving forward is suddenly in jeopardy. And depending on the forthcoming MRI results, the Mets may be wise to err on the side of caution with the 30-year-old. Rushing back him and prematurely thrusting him into action is the reason New York finds itself in this position, to begin with.
Through 148 games, Lindor is batting .271/.342/.494 with 31 home runs, 86 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. He's the offensive catalyst for the Mets, and his presence in New York's batting order looms large, so this is troubling.