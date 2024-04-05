Mets save Gary Cohen from 'rock bottom' with epic walk-off call
The New York Mets have fallen on hard times lately, and their struggles even led to Gary Cohen making a comment about rock bottom. However, the Mets finally won their first game yesterday, saving Cohen from despair.
By Curt Bishop
Times are tough for the New York Mets.
Heading into Thursday's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, the team was 0-4 and reeling in all facets of the game. They even lost the opener of their doubleheader in 11 innings.
Things were looking pretty bleak in the top of the eighth inning in Game 2 of the doubleheader, as the Mets had been held hitless. The struggles even led play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen to comment on how it felt as if the Mets had hit rock bottom.
Fortunately, Cohen was saved from his despair, as the Mets finally tallied a hit and even rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win their first game of 2024. Tyrone Taylor drove in Brett Baty as the Mets walked off the Tigers.
Mets save Cohen from 'rock bottom', grab first win of 2024
While the Mets are still off to a dreadful start and own a record of 1-5, their win helped ease some concerns.
When a team is off to such a bad start, any win feels like so much more than just an ordinary win. For the Mets, a cloud was lifted.
The same can be said for Cohen, who was clearly upset with the way things were going in the eighth, as the Mets were still hitless. But his mood changed quickly in the bottom of the ninth when the Mets rallied for two runs against Alex Faedo.
Now, New York finally has a win under their belts, and they will look to build some momentum and start a streak.
The Mets now head to the Queen City for a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, who are off to a 4-2 start this year. New York will send left-hander Jose Quintana to the mound for the series opener.