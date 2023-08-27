Mets scoreboard operator sends hilarious plea to Shohei Ohtani
The New York Mets pleaded with Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani to stop breaking things at Citi Field.
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Angels were on the road visiting New York this weekend to face off against the Mets. Fans in attendance throughout the weekend brought signs for Shohei Ohtani, who is a free agent this winter, to convince him to sign with the Mets.
After all, the Mets have been linked to Ohtani for quite some time, seeing that owner Steve Cohen isn't afraid to spend money in free agency. But who knows if that will be the case this winter, considering the team sold at the trade deadline after spending a lot of money in free agency. But a player like Ohtani becomes available once in a lifetime.
On Saturday, Ohtani showcased his power on a foul ball, which managed to break a panel of their electronic sign in right field. The Mets scoreboard operator sent a message to the Angels two-way star and AL MVP favorites, "We're sending you the bill for that, Shohei."
The Mets didn't forget about the damage Ohtani caused that night and decided to send another warning.
Ahead of the Mets-Angels Sunday matinee game, the Citi Field scoreboard operator sent another message to Ohatni, "Please don't break anything else, Shohei."
Given the contract that Ohtani will likely get this winter, paying to repair a broken panel on an electronic sign will be nothing.
Entering this season, the talk surrounding the Angels was whether or not they were going to trade them at the deadline. Given the team's track record of underperforming, a trade felt like a possibility. But the Angels were in playoff contention at the trade deadline. So, the team decided to keep Ohtani and add talent around him, including starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and outfielder Randal Grichuk. The issue is, that the Angels have now fallen far out of postseason contention.
Ohtani recently suffered a UCL tear in his right elbow, and it's unknown how severe it is. What is known is that Ohtani will not pitch again this season, and will instead serve as the team's designated hitter. Even with the UCL tear, Ohtani is still expected to command a ludicrous contract this winter.
If the Mets do sign him, we have to wonder if they will include the bill to repair that panel on the electronic sign.