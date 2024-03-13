Mets stars practically beg Mets to add J.D. Martinez or literally anyone
Mets stars Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo expressed their desire for the Mets to add J.D. Martinez or another impact bat
For the first time in the Steve Cohen era, the New York Mets had a relatively quiet offseason. They made plenty of moves, but outside of a failed Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit, they stuck to offering only short-term contracts to free agents.
Due to their quiet winter and disastrous 2023 campaign, the Mets enter this new season with low expectations. A playoff berth seems possible, but it's not World Series or bust like it had been the last couple of years.
The Mets have a solid core, but also have several positions of weakness. One of those spots is the DH position, which could be a black hole once again if the Mets don't make an external addition. Seeing this, when asked about two potential DH solutions in J.D. Martinez and J.D. Davis, Nimmo made it abundantly clear that he'd love for either one of them to come.
“Either of them. I'd be like, ‘Come on over. We'd love to have you," said Nimmo, h/t Anthony Rieber of Newsday.
Brandon Nimmo gives a desperate plea for pair of DH candidates to come to the Mets
The Mets have a lineup capable of doing damage, but it's also one that happens to be very top-heavy. Players like Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso are stars, but there are several question marks up and down the remainder of the lineup. Adding another big bat, especially Martinez who had a huge year with the Dodgers in 2023, would make a big difference.
When Newsday's Reiber asked Lindor about the possibility of the team adding Martinez, he wasn't shy about expressing how good of a fit that'd be.
“He’s going to be an impactful player wherever he goes," Lindor said of Martinez. "He had a good year last year and we all know he can hit. He’s been one of the better hitters in the game for a while. So I think he’s got what it takes.”
Last season, Mets designated hitters ranked 19th in the league with a 100 WRC+. That's exactly league average. With Daniel Vogelbach, a player who had a 109 WRC+ last season off the team, the Mets could be in trouble there if they don't add another bat.
Mark Vientos has struggled in his brief MLB career, and DJ Stewart struggled last season except for one outstanding month. Those are the two likely in-house DH candidates. Underwhelming, to say the least. If New York really wants to compete, adding a DH is a no-brainer. The Mets stars know that.
Whether it's Martinez, Davis, or a surprise we don't know of, the Mets should find a way to add one more big bat to form what could be a potent lineup.