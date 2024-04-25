Mets uncover careful plan for J.D. Martinez's debut in Queens
The veteran DH is expected to have his name on the Mets' lineup card during Friday's game.
J.D. Martinez played his final game for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. He is expected to join the New York Mets on Friday and make his Citi Field debut as the Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series.
The 36-year-old designated hitter arrived late in spring training and has spent the past month training for the season.
On March 23, Martinez secured a one-year contract worth $12 million, including deferrals.
Martinez played a few games for the Mets' Single-A affiliate, the St. Lucie Mets, before developing lower back tightness. During last season with the Dodgers, he dealt with this back issue, which resulted in him getting a cortisone shot.
He recorded 33 home runs and 103 runs over 113 games, with a .893 OPS with the Dodgers.
Mets excited for J.D. Martinez but won't rush him
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed anticipation about Martinez's addition to the team. He acknowledged his proven track record and the offensive contributions he brings. Describing him as a savvy hitter, Mendoza highlighted his potential to influence the team's performance positively.
“This is a guy that, it’s not a secret, he’s had a good career and what he provides from the offensive side and the impact he provides for a ball club,” Mendoza said, via the New York Post, before the Mets faced the Giants at Oracle Park. “This is a pretty smart hitter and he’s got his ideas and he’s very impactful. I am really looking forward to having him on this team.”
The manager has set Martinez as the Mets’ designated hitter, batting clean-up behind Pete Alonso. Mendoza said Wednesday that he wants Martinez to bat behind Alonso, but he may be placed as the fifth hitter.
Mendoza said he won't immediately push Martinez to play daily as a designated hitter.
The manager emphasized the importance of strategizing to ensure Martinez's well-being and his effectiveness towards the team.
“Out of the gate I am not going to run this guy and DH him every day,” Mendoza said. “He’s going to need some days, so it’s one of those where I will sit with him and put together a game plan, because he’s important. He is too valuable for this team and we have got to be careful.”
The Mets are off Thursday as they look ahead to the home series against the Cardinals. Friday will begin the stretch when they are scheduled to play 13 straight days.
The Mets' first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday.