Mets, Yankees reportedly lost on Yoshinobu Yamamoto for one brutal reason
By Mark Powell
Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason after being courted by many east coast teams, including the Mets, Yankees and Phillies. While it's been reported that the Phillies offered more money for Yamamoto, the Japanese right-hander never really intended to sign there.
Yamamoto was reportedly more inclined to sign with a New York team over most this winter, but once Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers, it changed everything. Ohtani's deal included a ton of deferred money, which allowed Yamamoto to receive the lucrative contract he was looking for while playing with one of his good friends and WBC teammate. Previously, such an option wasn't on the table for Yamamoto. Bob Nightengale reported this in his Sunday column:
"Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto would have signed with the New York Yankees or Mets, persons familiar with his thinking say, if Shohei Ohtani had not signed with the Dodgers and helped recruit him," Nightengale wrote.
The Mets and Yankees never had a chance to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Despite a tough start to the MLB season, Yamamoto has since rebounded for the Dodgers. He's a key member of the Los Angeles rotation, which is headlined by himself and Tyler Glasnow. The best part of this for the Dodgers is that both are signed long term while Ohtani takes on a serviceable salary until his career is over.
Both teams would have been ideal landing spots for Yamamoto. The Yankees were in on Yamamoto until the end, hoping to pair the Japanese hurler with defending AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole atop their rotation. The Mets, meanwhile, weren't big players for most free agents including Ohtani, but did make an offer to Yamamoto, who fit their timeline to contend in 2024 and beyond.
With Cole now injured and the Mets surprisingly contending in 2024, Yamamoto would have made an excellent addition for either team. However, it's tough to compete with what the Dodgers could offer -- the same contract if not more, and the opportunity to play with Ohtani on one of the best teams in baseball.
So far this season, Yamamoto has an ERA of 2.91 in seven starts. He's been on a surge of late and has found his groove. Despite a $325 million contract, Yamamoto is still getting used to life in MLB, which should be a terrifying aspect to any non-Dodgers fan.
“I think I’m being able to keep myself very calm. That’s one of the biggest reasons I’m being able to execute,” Yamamoto said through his interpreter, via SportsNet LA. “There are some differences between here and Japan, such as the PitchCom, pitch clock. I think I’m being able to get myself used to it. And I’m feeling more comfortable. … I think I’m just getting used to the environment since I came here.”
How good will Yamamoto be when he is comfortable? That's a question I'm not prepared to answer, but it's scary to think about.