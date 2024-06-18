Mexico captain Edson Alvarez on teaming up with Modelo
Edson "El Machin" Alvarez has partnered with the beer Modelo to help fans celebrate a sensational summer of soccer with his country Mexico competing in the Copa America in the United States.
Speaking about the partnership with Modelo exclusively to FanSided, Alvarez said, "It is the biggest brand in Mexico, the biggest beer. So when my team came to me about the possibility of doing all the products with Modelo, I just take the chance because as a person with my values, the fighting spirit that they want to show, it is the same personality as me."
Supporters have the opportunity to win "La Bota Especial" which is a beer mug in the exact shape of Alvarez's boot. In order to be in with the chance of winning this prize fans must comment on the relevant collab post on @ModeloUSA or on Alvarez's official instagram page between June 18 until June 22.
When asked about La Bota Especial, Alvarez replied, "It's very special for the fans because fans want something of the football player. They want to be closer to the players. So it is a very good dynamic and I am very happy with it."
Alvarez is now the captain of the Mexican national team which is massive for the player. "In my eyes, it is the biggest honor. Since I was a kid I was a leader. I know how to control a team and it is the biggest responsibility in my career.
"Being the captain is not just about wearing the armband. You need to be a good person on and off the pitch. You need to give advice to everyone. You need to be the example because everyone is watching you. We have a very young team and I am one of the most experienced players. I need to support them in all of the situations."
Mexico have had some tough games in the build-up to Copa America which included a 4-0 loss to Uruguay and then a 3-2 defeat to Brazil. However, Alvarez can take positives from these matches which were played in front of a lot of Mexican supporters in the United States.
"We will face this kind of teams in the Copa America but we know as Mexicans that our people will be behind us every time. The support is very special. Like Modelo everything is connected because at the end of the day we are one nation that wants to win.
"I'm very excited for the start of the tournament. At this level every game will be tough but I think we have a very good group with young players and a few with experience so it is a good balance. Everyone is excited to start playing."
In 2026 Mexico are co-hosting the World Cup along with the United States and Canada. This is something that is already on the horizon for Alvarez. "It is the goal for every player to go to the World Cup. Especially as it will be in my country, the USA and Canada it will be a very special World Cup. We all have to fight for our spot, we have it in our minds but we will go step by step."
Reflecting on his earliest memories of the World Cup, Alvarez said, "I remember the World Cup in Brazil was special because Mexico did very well. So I remember watching that at home with my family and friends. It was the most beautiful time." That tournament in 2014 Mexico got to the round of 16 where they were narrowly defeated by the Netherlands.
His favorite Mexican player to watch when he was young was Rafael Marquez. "He has an amazing career, he played for Barcelona. He was the captain also for the Mexican national team, wearing the number four as well. So for me he is the biggest example."
Alvarez plays his club soccer with West Ham United in the Premier League and enjoyed his first campaign with the Hammers. "It was amazing and I am very happy to play in the best league in the World. I've prepared all my life for this chance and I did very well. But I am hungry for more and want to improve for next season."