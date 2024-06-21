Mexico vs. Jamaica: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Mexico begin their Copa America campaign with a fixture against Jamaica this weekend. In their recent friendly games this month the Mexicans suffered a 4-0 defeat to Uruguay before losing to Brazil 3-2.
They have come under a lot of criticism recently but did well to come from two goals down against Brazil to draw level. However, conceding Endrick's late winner would have been very disappointing.
Julian Quinones and Guillermo Martinez Ayala both got on the scoresheet against the Brazilians. They are players with limited experience on the international stage. Quinones has five caps with two goals while Martinez has played for Mexico three times and scored twice.
One reason Mexico looked more shored up defensively against Brazil was that Edson Alvarez dropped back from his defensive-midfield role to center-back. The West Ham United player is now Mexico's captain and has a big responsibility of leading this young Mexican side.
Alvarez has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United. Fabrizio Romano posted on X, "Man United, seriously considering to bring in also new midfielder — almost sure in case Casemiro leaves. Understand Mexico captain Edson Alvarez is one of the option discussed internally, appreciated by (Eric) ten Hag. It’s difficult deal, as West Ham considers him as key player."
Mexico face a Jamaica team this weekend who have a familiar side to Premier League fans. The Reggae Boyz have Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Ethan Pinnock on their roster.
Mexico lineup predictions
- Julio Gonzalez
- Gerardo Arteaga
- Johan Vasquez
- Edson Alvarez
- Israel Reyes
- Carlos Rodriguez
- Luis Romo
- Luis Chavez
- Julian Quinones
- Santiago Tomas Gimenez
- Jordi Cortizo
Jamaica lineup predictions
- Jahmali Waite
- Greg Leigh
- Michael Hector
- Di'Shon Bernard
- Tayvon Gray
- Damion Lowe
- Bobby De Cordova-Reid
- Daniel Johnson
- Renaldo Cephas
- Shamar Nicholson
- Michail Antonio
How to watch Mexico vs. Jamaica in Copa America
- Date: Saturday, Jun. 22
- Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, United States
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.