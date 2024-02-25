Fansided

Mexico Open at Vidanta payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

By Cody Williams

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round / Hector Vivas/GettyImages
Coming into the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, the field was the biggest talking point. Defending champion Tony Finau was by far the best player teeing it up on the PGA Tour this week and the rightful favorite. At the same time, though, it was an opportunity for lesser-known and lower-ranked players to try and make a statement to the golf world.

And indeed, that was the way things had shaped up coming into Sunday's final round. It was Jake Knapp who fired off two great rounds back-to-back on Friday and Saturday to go into the remaining 18 holes with a four-shot lead. His closest challenger, however, was the burly Sami Valimaki, also looking to make headway and try and get his first PGA Tour victory as well.

With Knapp falling back to the field early on Sunday, though, that opened the door for Valimaki and potentially others. But as always, they were playing for a substantial payout on the PGA Tour. So what did the prize money distribution look like from the Mexico Open purse? Let's take a look at the breakdown by finishing position.

Mexico Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta will receive $1.458 million in prize money, a hefty share of the total $8.1 million purse this week. As a non-signature event for the 2024 season, this purse and the payouts at the Mexico Open pale in comparison to the likes of last week's Genesis Invitational and even the Arnold Palmer Invitational in a couple of weeks, but it's still a valuable opportunity in the FedEx Cup race and trying to qualify for signature events and major championships.

Mexico Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Finishing Position

Mexcio Open payout, prize money

Winner

$1.458 million

2nd

$882,900

3rd

$558,900

4th

$369,900

5th

$332,100

6th

$293,625

7th

$273,375

8th

$253,125

9th

$236,925

10th

$220,725

11th

$204,525

12th

$188,325

13th

$172,125

14th

$155,925

15th

$147,825

16th

$139,725

17th

$131,625

18th

$123,525

19th

$115,425

20th

$107,325

21st

$99,225

22nd

$91,125

23rd

$84,645

24th

$78,165

25th

$71,685

26th

$65,205

27th

$62,775

28th

$60,345

29th

$57,915

30th

$55,485

31st

$53,055

32nd

$50,625

33rd

$48,195

34th

$46,170

35th

$44,145

36th

$42,120

37th

$40,095

38th

$38,475

39th

$36,855

40th

$35,235

41st

$33,615

42nd

$31,995

43rd

$30,375

44th

$28,755

45th

$27,135

46th

$25,515

47th

$23,895

48th

$22,599

49th

$21,465

50th

$20,817

51st

$20,331

52nd

$19,845

53rd

$19,521

54th

$19,197

55th

$19,035

56th

$18,873

57th

$18,711

58th

$18,549

59th

$18,387

60th

$18,225

61st

$18,063

62nd

$17,901

63rd

$17,739

64th

$17,577

65th

$17,415

Normally, we see the purse start to get really split up when it comes to the bottom of the standings. That's not the case this week, however, as only 65 players made the cut at the 2024 Mexico Open, giving us the standard payout distribution that was set out coming into the week.

Even if the prize money isn't going to wow anyone this week at Vidanta, the results are critical for the season-long race on the PGA Tour as guys like Valimaki are vying for entry into bigger events with bigger payouts. The success at the Mexico Open can go a long way to get to that point. And let's be honest, the payday still isn't too bad for a four-day week on the golf course.

