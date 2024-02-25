Mexico Open at Vidanta payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
Coming into the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, the field was the biggest talking point. Defending champion Tony Finau was by far the best player teeing it up on the PGA Tour this week and the rightful favorite. At the same time, though, it was an opportunity for lesser-known and lower-ranked players to try and make a statement to the golf world.
And indeed, that was the way things had shaped up coming into Sunday's final round. It was Jake Knapp who fired off two great rounds back-to-back on Friday and Saturday to go into the remaining 18 holes with a four-shot lead. His closest challenger, however, was the burly Sami Valimaki, also looking to make headway and try and get his first PGA Tour victory as well.
With Knapp falling back to the field early on Sunday, though, that opened the door for Valimaki and potentially others. But as always, they were playing for a substantial payout on the PGA Tour. So what did the prize money distribution look like from the Mexico Open purse? Let's take a look at the breakdown by finishing position.
Mexico Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta will receive $1.458 million in prize money, a hefty share of the total $8.1 million purse this week. As a non-signature event for the 2024 season, this purse and the payouts at the Mexico Open pale in comparison to the likes of last week's Genesis Invitational and even the Arnold Palmer Invitational in a couple of weeks, but it's still a valuable opportunity in the FedEx Cup race and trying to qualify for signature events and major championships.
Mexico Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Finishing Position
Mexcio Open payout, prize money
Winner
$1.458 million
2nd
$882,900
3rd
$558,900
4th
$369,900
5th
$332,100
6th
$293,625
7th
$273,375
8th
$253,125
9th
$236,925
10th
$220,725
11th
$204,525
12th
$188,325
13th
$172,125
14th
$155,925
15th
$147,825
16th
$139,725
17th
$131,625
18th
$123,525
19th
$115,425
20th
$107,325
21st
$99,225
22nd
$91,125
23rd
$84,645
24th
$78,165
25th
$71,685
26th
$65,205
27th
$62,775
28th
$60,345
29th
$57,915
30th
$55,485
31st
$53,055
32nd
$50,625
33rd
$48,195
34th
$46,170
35th
$44,145
36th
$42,120
37th
$40,095
38th
$38,475
39th
$36,855
40th
$35,235
41st
$33,615
42nd
$31,995
43rd
$30,375
44th
$28,755
45th
$27,135
46th
$25,515
47th
$23,895
48th
$22,599
49th
$21,465
50th
$20,817
51st
$20,331
52nd
$19,845
53rd
$19,521
54th
$19,197
55th
$19,035
56th
$18,873
57th
$18,711
58th
$18,549
59th
$18,387
60th
$18,225
61st
$18,063
62nd
$17,901
63rd
$17,739
64th
$17,577
65th
$17,415
Normally, we see the purse start to get really split up when it comes to the bottom of the standings. That's not the case this week, however, as only 65 players made the cut at the 2024 Mexico Open, giving us the standard payout distribution that was set out coming into the week.
Even if the prize money isn't going to wow anyone this week at Vidanta, the results are critical for the season-long race on the PGA Tour as guys like Valimaki are vying for entry into bigger events with bigger payouts. The success at the Mexico Open can go a long way to get to that point. And let's be honest, the payday still isn't too bad for a four-day week on the golf course.