Miami Dolphins 2024 schedule: Game by game, final record predictions
By Kevin Perez
After a first-round exit in last year's playoffs, the Miami Dolphins enter the 2024 season with sights set on sustained success throughout the entire season. The NFL released their full season schedule tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
The Dolphins' full schedule includes five primetime games, including their first Thursday Night Football matchup at home since 2021 and their first Thanksgiving Day game since 2011.
Even though there are still 116 days until the Week 1 opener, it's never too early for a full schedule game-by-game prediction before we arrive at the final record prediction for the Dolphins in the 2024 NFL season.
Miami Dolphins game-by-game, final record predictions for 2024 season
Week 1 vs. Jaguars: Win
Both teams look significantly different on both sides of the ball since their last matchup in 2021. The Dolphins should have the upper hand against their in-state rival in Week 1.
Week 2 vs. Bills (TNF): Win
The Dolphins have lost four straight games to the Bills leading back to the 2022 campaign, that streak will end when they look to get revenge for losing the division title in last season's finale.
Week 3 at Seahawks: Win
In a game between two rare opponents, the Dolphins will be on track to get off to their third consecutive 3-0 start.
Week 4 vs. Titans (MNF): Win
The Dolphins are set to face the Titans at home once again on Monday Night Football doubleheader and they should be able to avoid another primetime mess.
Week 5 at Patriots: Win
Tua Tagovailoa is 6-0 against New England in his career and his streak should continue against a new Patriots team before going into the Week 6 bye.
Week 7 at Colts: Loss
In what will likely be another close game, the Dolphins will get their first look at the Anthony Richardson-led Colts and might suffer their first loss of the season.
Week 8 vs. Cardinals: Win
The Dolphins will take care of business at home versus one of the weaker opponents on their schedule.
Week 9 at Bills: Loss
Any game against Buffalo is never easy. After beating them at home, Buffalo will look to have the upper hand to split the season series.
Week 10 at Rams (MNF): Win
Sean McVay versus Mike McDaniel will be all over the headlines while Jalen Ramsey makes his return to LA. The Dolphins will bounce back and continue to improve their play on the national stage.
Week 11 vs. Raiders: Win
The Dolphins will get a competitive Raiders team at home and will be able to stay undefeated at Hard Rock Stadium.
Week 12 vs. Patriots: Win
The Patriots don't usually fare well in Miami no matter the time of year and the Dolphins tend to take care of business against their division rival.
Week 13 at Packers (Thanksgiving Night): Loss
On the bright side Dolphins fans will get to watch their team on Thanksgiving Night, the downside: it'll likely be near frigid temperatures in Green Bay. It might take time for the Dolphins to get past their issues in the cold this season.
Week 14 vs. Jets: Win
The Dolphins will get their first look at Aaron Rodgers with the Jets. After sweeping them last year, they'll get off on the right start again.
Week 15 at Texans: Loss
With what will likely be a matchup of two of the best offenses in the league next season, the Dolphins might begin their final stretch of the season with an important conference loss.
Week 16 vs 49ers: Loss
In another matchup between familiar faces, the Dolphins will be in trouble of suffering their second consecutive loss to the defending NFC champions.
Week 17 at Browns (SNF): Win
If there's any time in the season to finally get past the hurdle of playing in the cold, this game versus Cleveland is the Dolphin's chance to prove themselves as real contenders and put themselves in position to win the AFC East.
Week 18 at Jets: Win
With seeding and the division possibly on the line, the Dolphins will take care of business in what is hopefully a day game in New Jersey to end the regular season on a positive note.
Final record prediction: 12-5
If the Dolphins get off to another hot start, they'll be in a good position to handle another gauntlet at the end of the season with three playoff teams in the last four weeks. The third time might be the charm for McDaniel and the Dolphins, they'll pull out wins late in the season and claim the division title.